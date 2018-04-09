Canes missed playoffs again. Here's what they said the last eight times.

Here we are, in the second week of April, and the Carolina Hurricanes again are holding their end-of-season interviews.
The players will be available to the media at PNC Arena. Owner Tom Dundon will speak. The Hurricanes say coach Bill Peters will have a press conference “later in the week.”
What will be said after missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for a ninth straight year? Predictably, something like:
— “Disappointing we didn’t get in, but I do think we did make progress. There are things we still need to fix but maybe not as daunting a task as we were looking at in previous years.”
Ron Francis, then Hurricanes general manager, April 2017
— “Our goal each and every year is to make the playoffs. When you don’t make it it’s obviously disappointing. I do feel there is more of a positive vibe in the direction we’re heading in..”
Ron Francis, April 2016
— “I think we’re heading in the right direction. I know that’s tough to say when you’re standing here at the exit meetings, but we did show a lot of structure this year and promise heading into next year.”
Goalie Cam Ward, April 2015
— “This might the most frustrating team to watch we've had in a long time. It's so frustrating for everyone on our team, for our fans, for everyone involved.”
Jim Rutherford, then Hurricanes president and GM, April 2014
— "This is honestly one of first times I've been involved with a team not making the playoffs where you feel really optimistic about it. Some teams are in situations where they have to disrupt the whole nucleus. Our nucleus is good.”
Kirk Muller, then Hurricanes coach, April 2013
— "We'll have all summer to reflect on how we felt today - not making the playoffs. I think with a few changes and a few tweaks here and there, we should be competing for the playoffs."
Kirk Muller, April 2012
— "The more you invest in something, the more painful it should be when it goes away from you. Still we'd much rather have been in a situation where we fought as hard as we could to get to this point, and have to go through the pain of the result, than letting it slip away a month ago.”
Paul Maurice, then Hurricanes coach, April 2011
— “Some of these young guys are going to be good players for 10, 15 years in our league and on our team. So there's a lot more of a forward-looking, positive outlook, even after this season. The direction is set..”
Paul Maurice, April 2010
