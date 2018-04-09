The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 2, 2018.
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
The Canes' head coach Bill Peters watches the action during an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 2, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Canes Now

Canes Now

Up-to-the-minute news, notes, video, photos, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.

Canes Now

Hurricanes' Peters named Canada's head coach for World Championship

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

April 09, 2018 06:21 PM

Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters again has been given the job of winning a gold medal for Canada.

Peters, for the second time in three years, on Monday was named the head coach for Team Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Championships, which will be played May 4-20 in Denmark. The announcement was made by Hockey Canada.

Peters coached the Canadians to the gold medal in 2016 in Russia. Showing off his medal after returning to Raleigh, he joked, “It’s always nice when you come home with a little hardware.”

Canada edged the U.S. 4-3 in the semifinals, then shut out Finland 2-0 in the gold-medal game in Moscow.

Peters was an assistant coach to Mike Babcock in the 2015 Worlds, also winning the gold.

Canada lost to Sweden in the gold-medal game last year as Hurricanes players Elias Lindholm, Victor Rask, Joakim Nordstrom and Marcus Kruger took home the gold.

St. Louis Blues coach Mike Yeo and Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner will be Peters’ assistants this year.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who starred for Peters two years ago, will be back on the Canadian roster as the Oilers failed to reach the playoffs this season.

“Going to World Championship is not where you want to be playing in May. But ultimately, it’s so special to represent your country,” McDavid told the Oilers web site.

  Comments  

Canes beat writer Chip Alexander

Canes Now

Canes Now is your home for beat writer Chip Alexander's up-to-the-minute news, notes, analysis and everything else about the Carolina Hurricanes.