Hurricanes still waiting on decision from coach Bill Peters. Could Calgary hire him?

The clock continues to tick on Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters.

Peters has until Friday to decide if he will opt out of the final year of his contract with the Hurricanes. With three NHL teams looking for coaches, Peters, if offered, could decide to leave a team he has coached the past four seasons.

Peters was in St. Louis on Thursday, preparing for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Denmark. He's serving as head coach for Team Canada for the second time in three years, having won a gold medal for Canada in 2016.

Peters said he would be back in Raleigh on Friday, but declined to comment on any coaching speculation or say if he would exercise the exit clause on his contract.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Calgary Flames might be an option for Peters. The Flames fired head coach Glen Gulutzan and his assistants this week. Flames general manager Brad Treliving said he preferred someone with head-coaching experience in the NHL, and Peters’ strong ties to Alberta — he was born in Three Hills, later lived in Killam, AB and played hockey for the Red Deer College Kings — also could be a factor.

As co-general manager for Hockey Canada in 2016, Treliving had a hand in selecting Peters to coach Canada in the 2016 IIHF World Championship, which was won by Peters and Team Canada. Peters has been named head coach for Canada for the 2018 Worlds.

The Flames were 37-35-10 this past season, marginally better than the Canes’ 36-35-11 finish, and missed the Stanley Cup playoffs after qualifying in 2016-17. Gulutzan’s two-year record was 82-68-14.

The Hurricanes, in contrast, have not been in the playoffs since 2009, the longest streak in the NHL. Peters has a four-year record of 137-138-53.

The New York Rangers and Dallas Stars also had coaching changes — the Rangers firing Alain Vigneault and Stars coach Ken Hitchcock announcing his retirement.

Vigneault has been mentioned in speculation about the Flames job along with former Los Angeles Kings coach Darryl Sutter, who twice won the Stanley Cup with the Kings. Sutter also coached the Flames for parts of three seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup final in 2003-2004.

Canes majority owner Tom Dundon has said he is being “flexible” with Peters, whose contract would pay him $1.6 million next season, and allowed him to explore his options. But there’s also the possibility Dundon could change coaches, should Peters not exercise his option.

“I have not made any decision yet,” Dundon said.