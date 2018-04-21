Hurricanes' Staal finalist for the 2018 Masterton Trophy

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal has been named one of three finalists for the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The award, decided by a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. is given annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. It is named for the only player in NHL history to die because of injuries suffered in a game.
The other finalists, announced Saturday, are forward Brian Boyle of the New Jersey Devils and goaltender Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers.
Staal was nominated by the Carolina chapter of the PHWA after a season in which he and his wife, Heather, lost their infant daughter, Hannah, because of a terminal birth defect. Staal, a team co-captain, took a personal leave from the team in February, missing three games. He played much of the season with the knowledge the baby likely would not survive because of the defect.
“I think he’s shown leadership even going through a hard time,” said Canes forward Derek Ryan, a Masterton finalist in 2017. “I think it’s awesome to see someone like that be recognized for going through something like that and showing us how to be a great human being.”
The Masterton Trophy will be presented June 20 during the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
Comments