Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

On June 10, 2016, Bluffton, S.C. resident Erik Anderson, 29, went fishing with some buddies about 20 miles off Hilton Head Island. During the outing, Anderson encountered a shark that clearly wasn't thrilled with him or his spear gun. Anderson captured on video his dalliance with the six-foot shark.
President Obama and the First Family visited Yosemite on the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, spending Father’s Day weekend sightseeing Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. Obama spoke to a select crowd about the importance of preserving the country's natural spaces.
Woah, baby! Zyla St. Onge is already water skiing at the age of six months 26 days. The World Barefoot Center Water Ski School student became the youngest water skier in the world. The video shows Zyla's first attempt to break the record on Lake Silver in Winter Haven, Florida on May 20, 2016. The next day she skied more than 686 feet.
VIDEO: Grandfather Mountain volunteer coordinator Lesley Platek and her son, Travis, got more than the bear necessities from the grocery store, when, on the way home, they encountered a mama bear and her four yearlings in downtown Banner Elk, N.C. Video by Travis Platek, courtesy of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
A "Wheel to Surf" Adaptive Surfing Clinic was held in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Forty participants with mental and physical disabilities took to the water with help from over 100 volunteers. "Today is a life changing experience for most of us," said Brock Johnson, founder of "Wheel to Surf." The clinic was hosted with support from Coastal Adaptive Sports, Ocean-Cure, and the Adaptive Sports Project.