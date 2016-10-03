Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

A "Wheel to Surf" Adaptive Surfing Clinic was held in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Forty participants with mental and physical disabilities took to the water with help from over 100 volunteers. "Today is a life changing experience for most of us," said Brock Johnson, founder of "Wheel to Surf." The clinic was hosted with support from Coastal Adaptive Sports, Ocean-Cure, and the Adaptive Sports Project.