Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

A Howell, N.J., police officer was on his way to a call when he saw a woman fighting off a deer.
Howell Township Police Department

South Carolina

Diver escapes shark off Hilton Head

On June 10, 2016, Bluffton, S.C. resident Erik Anderson, 29, went fishing with some buddies about 20 miles off Hilton Head Island. During the outing, Anderson encountered a shark that clearly wasn't thrilled with him or his spear gun. Anderson captured on video his dalliance with the six-foot shark.

National

6-month-old girl becomes youngest water skier in the world

Woah, baby! Zyla St. Onge is already water skiing at the age of six months 26 days. The World Barefoot Center Water Ski School student became the youngest water skier in the world. The video shows Zyla's first attempt to break the record on Lake Silver in Winter Haven, Florida on May 20, 2016. The next day she skied more than 686 feet.

Local

Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk

VIDEO: Grandfather Mountain volunteer coordinator Lesley Platek and her son, Travis, got more than the bear necessities from the grocery store, when, on the way home, they encountered a mama bear and her four yearlings in downtown Banner Elk, N.C. Video by Travis Platek, courtesy of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Sports

Helping the disabled experience the thrill of surfing

A "Wheel to Surf" Adaptive Surfing Clinic was held in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Forty participants with mental and physical disabilities took to the water with help from over 100 volunteers. "Today is a life changing experience for most of us," said Brock Johnson, founder of "Wheel to Surf." The clinic was hosted with support from Coastal Adaptive Sports, Ocean-Cure, and the Adaptive Sports Project.

Sports Videos