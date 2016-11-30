Learn about firearms before committing to a course

Taking any class requires a commitment of time and money. And what if you choose the wrong class or gear?
As a firearms instructor, Ben Martin of Wendell encounters people with just that worry. To help some decide whether to take a class or perhaps to help others shoot a firearm for the first time, he’s hosting a free firearms orientation on Dec. 17 in Apex.
Anyone considering taking an N.C. concealed handgun training course, a firearms safety course or any introductory firearms course are welcome to learn about firearms at the 6-9 p.m. event at the Wake County Firearms Training and Education Center in Apex., said Martin, owner-operator of Striker Fire – NC Firearms Training and Education.
A selection of firearms – handgun, AR15 and shotgun – will be available to shoot “for people who are beginners to see what it’s like,” Martin said.
People who already possess concealed carry permits are welcome to attend to learn about new laws and to practice on the range, Martin said.
Doors close at 6 p.m. A short introduction will be followed by a safety orientation, a range introduction, a firearms overview, a review of N.C. firearms laws and a youth safety briefing for ages 7 and up. Live fire will be held 7:30-9 on the range.
The facility is at 3921 Old Holly Springs-Apex Road.
Space is limited. Reserve a place by calling Martin at 919-214-1096.
People who cannot attend can contact Martin about a variety of fee-based introductory and advanced courses he offers, and gift certificates are available, he said.
Fishing: The Hillsborough Sportfishing Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Huey’s Oyster Bar & Restaurant in Mebane. Contact Terry Rose at 919-667-3508 or terry.rose@hillsboroughsfc.com. Learn more at www.hillsboroughsfc.com.
Cobia management: North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries will hold two public meetings to receive comment on the public information document for the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for cobia in cooperation with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton Atlantic Beach, 2717 West Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach, and the second is 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Dare County Government Administration Building in Manteo. Contact Michelle Duval at 252-808-8011. Learn more at www.asmfc.org, under “public input.” Public comment ends Jan. 6.
Decoy carving: It’s Core Sound Waterfowl Weekend on Harkers Island in Carteret County.
Decoy carving and boat building, along with demonstrations and sales of wildlife art and arts and crafts, will take place at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10-4 Dec. 4. The decoy auction is at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Free shuttles run between the museum and the 29th Core Sound Decoy Festival at Harkers Island School. Go to www.coresound.com or www.decoyguild.com.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Teri Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
