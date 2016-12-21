A membership or a donation can be a gift that fits just right

If you’re down to the final days or hours of Christmas shopping and haven’t found the perfect gift, consider spending your money in a different way:
Give a membership or make a donation in the person’s honor to one of the many outdoors-related local, state and national organizations.
Here are just a few to get you started, and your own Google search will produce others:
N.C. 4-H, https://nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu
Coastal Conservation Association, www.ccanc.org
National Parks Foundation, www.nationalparks.org
National Shooting Sports Foundation, www.nssf.org
N.C. B.A.S.S. Federation Nation, www.ncbfn.com
N.C. Bowhunters Association, www.ncbowhunter.com
N.C. Coastal Federation, www.nccoast.org
N.C. Conservation Network, www.ncconservationnetwork.org
N.C. Ducks Unlimited, www.ncducks.org
N.C. Field Archery Association, www.facebook.com/groups/ncfaa/
N.C. Friends of State Parks, www.ncfsp.org/donate
N.C. Handicapped Sportsmen, www.nchandicappedsportsmen.com
N.C. National Wild Turkey Federation, www.ncnwtf.com
N.C. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, www.rmef.org/NorthCarolina
N.C. Trout Unlimited Council, www.nctu.org
N.C. Wildlife Federation, www.ncwf.org
N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation, www.ncwhf.org
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, www.ncwildlife.org
Operation North State, www.operationnorthstate.com
Raleigh Sail and Power Squadron, www.rsps.org
Triangle Delta Waterfowl, https://www.facebook.com/triangledelta.waterfowl/
Triangle Land Conservancy, www.triangleland.org
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Cary Flotilla 9-11, http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-09-11
USA Shooting youth programs, www.usashooting.org/membership/youth-programs
▪ If a donation or membership won’t work, consider a gift certificate for a seminar or lessons. Check with a shooting instructor, a taxidermist, boating organization, hunting club or other business or educator to see what is available.
Want to make a certificate to honor at a future time? Try templates at Kevin’s Free Printables at www.freeprintable.net.
▪ A subscription to Wildlife in North Carolina Magazine costs just $12 for eight editions. Learn more at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Multimedia-Center/Wildlife-in-North-Carolina.
Feed the hungry: Even if you’re done hunting for the season or don’t even hunt deer, you can still help provide venison to people in need. Tax-deductible financial donations help pay the cost of processing deer donated to Hunters for the Hungry. Go to www.nchuntersforthehungry.org.
And donations also are welcomed by the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Farmers and Communities Manage Deer Program, a collaboration with N.C. Hunters for the Hungry supported by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. The program helps control deer populations and reduce crop damage. Go to www.ncwf.org/programs/farmers-manage-deer.
North Carolina’s deer hunting season ends Jan. 2. Learn more at www.ncwildlife.org.
Holiday closing: The offices of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will be closed Dec. 23-27.
