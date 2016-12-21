Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Despite offshore winds and unpredictable water temperatures, charters are returning with blackfin tuna, wahoo and a few king mackerel. In-shore charter boats are returning with puppy drum, speckled trout, sea mullet and a few lingering red drum. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers are still pulling up great numbers of puppy drum and speckled trout. The bluefish bite has finally faded away all down the shoreline. A few speckled trout and black drum have also been caught in the sound. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Pier fishing has continued to hold steady across the area. Anglers have been catching black drum, gray and speckled trout, puppy drum, false albacore and a few bluefish. Offshore groups are still returning with a few wahoo and black fin tuna. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching sea mullet, pufferfish, gray and speckled trout, puppy drum and a few lingering red drum. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder are biting in the sound. Offshore anglers are catching king mackerel, red drum, albacore, flounder, and sea bass. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are still returning with mahi, wahoo and blackfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Surf and pier anglers are hauling in speckled trout, red and black drum, pufferfish, and a few bluefish. Offshore trips are catching a few small king mackerel, and false albacore along with the seasonal catch of snapper and sea bass. Those venturing to the Gulf Stream have caught wahoo, blackfin tuna and a few mahi mahi. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No Report Given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
The crappie bite is still strong around brush piles in 15 to 20 feet of water using minnows as bait. Bass fishing is still unstable, but some can be found biting on jerk-baits and spinner-baits in 8 to 15 feet of water. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.54, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 215.77, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 297.30, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing has returned all around the lake with most fish biting in 18-24 feet of water on minnows near the brushpiles. Bass are being caught with topwater rattletraps in about 8 feet of water and catfish can be hauled up on nightcrawlers in the afternoon. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
