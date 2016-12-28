NC Hunter Supply becoming First Flight Archery

Archers and bowhunters in the Triangle and beyond can take heart: John and Lesley Winker followed their passion, and they’re the new owners of an archery shop.
And not just any archery shop. They purchased N.C. Hunter Supply in North Raleigh and are renaming the business First Flight Archery.
“I’m slowly making the transition on (the shop’s Facebook pages) so to not jar anybody’s brain too hard,” John Winker of Wendell said Monday.
A search for @NCHunterSupply or First Flight Archery will find the pages.
Winker and his wife, married for eight years, have been instructors off and on at N.C. Hunter Supply, and they coach youth and Junior Olympic programs at a facility at their home. Buying an archery shop comes naturally, Lesley Winker said.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for him and for us together,” said Leslie Winker, 39, a registered nurse at UNC Rex Healthcare who will work part-time at the shop.
John Winker, 40, will scale back to part-time at his job to devote his time to the shop. He’s an engineer, and he has put much thought into this venture.
“I’ve had an eye kind of on the market for a while,” said John Winker, 40, a Tennessean who moved to the Triangle five years ago. “I’ve always wanted to own my own business, and I had a passion for archery, so when the opportunity came up to purchase N.C. Hunter Supply, I took advantage of it.”
He said owner Justin Rogers sold the shop to spend more time with his children.
“We’re going to try to focus on the shooter. We’re going to have retail equipment sales for bowhunters and targets shooters alike,” he said. “We’re going to use those retail sales and setup as a support system for the archery range.”
Tuesday Ladies Nights are continuing, and First Flight’s 20 lanes, which will accommodate 40 shooters, will host the N.C. Field Archery Association Indoor Championship on Feb. 3-5.
The shop, at 6718 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 9-4. This week, hours are 3-7 Thursday, 1-7 Friday and 9-4 Saturday. The website is www.firstflightarchery.com.
“We just want people to continue to come and trust us with their archery needs,” Lesley Winker said. “We’re here to help and keep the archery community in North Carolina rolling.”
Taxidermy: If you’re curious about what goes into taking a taxidermy course, plan to attend one of two free orientation sessions offered by Surry Community College at The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain. The first session will be 10-noon Jan. 21 and the second 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25. Register by Jan. 19 by calling 336-386-3618.
Visit www.surry.edu for courses. Follow @SurryTaxidermy on Facebook.
