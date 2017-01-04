Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No report given. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Pier and surf anglers are still hauling in the seasonal catch of sea mullet and speckled trout. A few pufferfish and puppy drum have been caught as well. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Anglers have been catching small black drum and speckled trout on the piers but without consistency. Offshore groups are returning with a few sea bass and king mackerel, but fishing has fallen off. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Sea mullet, speckled trout, and pufferfish are biting near the piers, while trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder are biting in the sound. Offshore anglers are still catching king mackerel, red drum, albacore, flounder and sea bass. No boats have made runs to the Gulf Stream. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Surf and pier anglers are hauling in speckled trout, red and black drum, pufferfish, and a few bluefish. Offshore trips are catching a few small king mackerel, and false albacore along with the seasonal catch of snapper and sea bass. Those venturing to the Gulf Stream have caught wahoo, blackfin tuna and a few mahi mahi. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No Report Given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.76, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.27, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 297.32, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing is still best in deep waters. Fish are being caught in 20-28 feet of water, and are still biting well on minnows near the brush piles. Bass are being caught in about 10 feet of water, but the bite is still inconsistent, coming on soft plastics and jerk-baits. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
