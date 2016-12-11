Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No Report Given. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers have just returned to fishing after the weekend weather and are reporting lots of black drum and speckled trout bites. A few sea mullet and black drum have also been caught in the sound. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Pier fishing has continued to hold steady across the area. Anglers have been catching black drum, gray and speckled trout, puppy drum, false albacore and a few bluefish. Offshore groups are still returning with a few wahoo and black fin tuna. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly speckled trout, but a few lingering sea mullet and puppy drum have been biting as well. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder are biting in the sound. Offshore anglers are catching very little, but most of the bites are king mackerel, red drum, or sea bass. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are still returning with blackfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Surf and pier anglers are hauling in speckled trout, red and black drum, pufferfish, and a few bluefish. Offshore trips are catching a few small king mackerel, and false albacore along with the seasonal catch of snapper and sea bass. Those venturing to the Gulf Stream have caught wahoo, blackfin tuna and a few mahi mahi. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No Report Given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.80, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.74, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 297.16, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No Report Given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
