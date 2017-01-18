Fishing tournament series preparing for spring

February awaits between the current warm spell and spring, but the region’s bass anglers are already on the water and cranking in fish.
And a variety of tournament series are ready to welcome newcomers.
▪ In the N.C. B.A.S.S. High School East Series conducted with the Bass for Cash Series and Youth Education Series, the reigning champions will look to make it three titles in a row. Orange High School’s Logan Jennings of Hillsborough teamed with Eastern Alamance sophomore Alden Patterson of Mebane to win for the second year, staying just ahead of a tightly bunched points leaderboard.
Jennings said he has learned much more than fishing skills.
“I’ve seen kids give up when they don’t catch a fish,” he said Sunday at the Bass & Saltwater Fishing Expo at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. “I tell them to keep fishing because you can go to a different spot and catch your limit – no matter if it’s raining, cold, snowing.”
The high school teams next fish on Feb. 25 on Lake Gaston, followed by an event with the high school teams and Youth Educational Series teams on the Chowan River on March 11.
Learn more at www.bassforcash.com. Contact Jeff Narron at jeff@bassforcash.com or Randy Parker at rpparker56@gmail.com.
▪ Sleek, high-powered bass boats are not needed when the electric-only Jon Boat Bass Club of North Carolina hits the water.
Annual dues cost $50, and veterans, military, women and children get free memberships. Tournament entries cost $50.
The kickoff meeting is 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at Rally Point Sports Grill by Bass Pro Shops in Cary. The first tournament is Feb. 18 on Kerr Lake. Learn more at www.jbbcnc.com.
▪ The Fishers of Men National Tournament Trail’s North Carolina Central Division starts March 18 on Lake Mayo and April 1 on Jordan Lake. Team entry is $150. Contact Ron Duffy at 919-608-5737.
▪ Piedmont Bass Classics events, organized by Phil McCarson, start Feb. 25 with The Icebuster Open on Harris Lake, the first event of the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Tournament Bass Trail. Entry costs $110. Learn more at http://piedmontbassclassics.com/2017CashionSpringTrail.html.
Public meetings: Don’t miss the opportunity to ask questions and add comment during the N.C. Wildlife Commission’s series of nine public hearings on proposed changes to wildlife management, fisheries and game lands regulations.
The meetings, which begin at 7 p.m., continue throughout the month: Jan. 18, District 8, Western Piedmont Community College, Morganton; Thursday, District 7, Elkin High School, Elkin; Jan. 24, District 1, Chowan County Public Safety Center, Edenton; Jan. 25, District 2, Craven Community College, New Bern; Jan. 26, District 3, Nash Community College, Rocky Mount.
Public comment closes Feb. 1. Go to www.ncwildlife.org.
Gun show: The Dixie Gun and Knife show takes place this weekend at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10-5 Sunday. Admission is $9. Find a $1 coupon at www.dixiegunandknifeshow.com.
