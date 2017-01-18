Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No report given. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers are still reporting lots of black drum but have been pleasantly surprised by a good sea mullet turnout, as well. In addition, a few speckled trout and puppy drum have been biting. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
No report given. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly black drum, but a few lingering sea mullet and speckled trout have been biting as well. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder are biting in the sound. Offshore fishing has recovered from last week, as most boats are returning with decent catches of king mackerel, albacore, sea bass and grouper. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are still returning with blackfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
No report given. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappie fishing has slowed around the lake, but a few fish are still biting on minnows around the brush piles. Bass fishing is extremely slow due to the cold water temperatures, but those that have been caught have been pulled up on jerk baits in about 8 feet of water. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.83, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.24, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 296.93, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing is going extremely well around the lake. Anglers have been consistently hauling up nice-sized fish in about 25 feet of water around the brush piles. Bass fishing is slow, but most of the bites have come on jerk baits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
