Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
The few boats that have gone out have been catching a good amount of yellowfin tuna. All other fishing has been slow. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers are still reporting lots of black drum and a few puppy drum, and are still catching a surprisingly large amount of sea mullet. In addition, a few speckled trout and red drum have been biting down the surf. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
No report given. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly black drum, but a few lingering sea mullet and speckled trout are continuing to bite as well. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder are biting in the sound. Offshore fishing is holding steady, with most most boats are returning with decent catches of king mackerel, albacore, sea bass and amberjacks. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are still returning with blackfin and yellowfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
No report given. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappie fishing has picked up since last week. Most bites are coming on minnows around the brush piles in 10 to 20 feet of water. Bass fishing is also becoming more rewarding, with a few fish coming up on jerk baits in about 8 feet of water. White bass are also biting well near the bridges on the lake and are biting on minnows in about 13 feet of water. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 252.68, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 217.73, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
A few crappie have been caught on the brushpiles in about 10 feet of water. Bass fishing remains slow, but the catfish have begun to bite on cutbait down near the bottom of the lake. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 298.56, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing is going extremely well around the lake. Anglers have been consistently hauling up nice-sized fish in about 25 feet of water around the brush piles. Bass fishing is slow, but the few bites that have come have been on jerk baits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
