Last chance to comment in-person on NC wildlife regulations changes

The ninth and final opportunity to comment in-person comes Thursday in Rocky Mount as the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission concludes a January series of public hearings in each of the nine districts.
The meetings allow comment on proposed changes to 39 regulations covering wildlife management, fisheries and game lands for the 2017-18 seasons.
The District 3 meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Nash Community College’s Brown Auditorium, 522 N. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount. The location is just off U.S. 64 East about 50 miles from downtown Raleigh.
One of the proposals would eliminate the use of paper Big Game Harvest Record sheets. Instead, hunters would report big game harvest either online or by phone.
Other proposals would add nearly 7,300 acres to the Game Lands Program in Stokes, Wilkes, Beaufort and Haywood counties.
Three proposals would increase the age for the designation “youth” as anyone under age 18 and allow participation in youth seasons and hunts.
Find details at www.ncwildlife.org.
The written comment period ends Feb. 1. Email to regulations@ncwildlife.org.
The commission will meet Feb. 16, and approved proposals would take effect Aug. 1.
Fisheries: Written comment is due by 5 p.m. Thursday to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission on a petition for rulemaking filed by the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Email to NCWFPetition@ncdenr.gov. Go to https://deq.nc.gov/fisheries-commission-extends-deadline-comments-nc-wildlife-federation-petition.
Boating: The nonprofit Raleigh Sail and Power Squadron is offering an engine maintenance course Thursday to March 30 in Cary and a seamanship course Thursday to March 16 in Raleigh. Learn more at www.rsps.org.
Public meetings: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting informational meetings for N.C. hunters and anglers regarding refuge management.
At 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mattamuskeet High School in Swan Quarter, a public meeting will be held on the status of the Lake Mattamuskeet watershed planning process.
Open house meetings will be held on the proposed expansion of the acquisition boundary of Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Northamption Recreation Center in Jackson in Northampton County and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Washington County Extension Office in Plymouth.
Email comments to roanokerivernwr@fws.gov. Call the refuge at 252-794-3808.
Offshore fishing: The Hillsborough Sport Fishing Club meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Efland Ruritan Club for a fish fry, seminar and planning for the Offshore Challenge in May. Veterans will be guest speakers. Go to https://www.facebook.com/hillsboroughsfc.
Banquet: Johnston County Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina will hold its banquet 6-11 p.m. Feb. 2 at The Farm Entertainment Venue in Selma. Go to http://ccanc.org/cca-nc-banquet-schedule/.
Wildlife: The Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2017 calendars are on sale for $6 while supplies last. Order at http://bit.ly/1hju0nA.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
