Last chance to comment in-person on NC wildlife regulations changes

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

3:50 NC State's Dennis Smith on the Wolfpack's upset win over Duke

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:31 Students pitch app that would let families track location of school buses

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business