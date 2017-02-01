Fishing report: Tuna, wahoo and drum are biting in saltwater areas

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
The few boats that have gone out have been catching a good amount of yellowfin tuna. All other fishing has been slow. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers continue to report lots of black drum and a few puppy drum, and are still catching a surprisingly large amount of sea mullet. In addition, a few speckled trout and red drum have been biting down the surf. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Offshore fishing remains productive, featuring a strong wahoo bite alongside the seasonal blackfin and bluefin tuna. Pier and surf fishing remains seasonal with most bites coming from black drum and sea mullet. Back water fishing is starting to heat up as well with many anglers reporting early catches of redfish, stripers and shad. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are primarily catching black drum, but a few lingering sea mullet and dogfish are contributing to the winter bite as well. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small flounder continue to bite in the sound. Offshore fishing is holding steady, with most boats are returning with decent catches of king mackerel, sea bass and bluefin. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are returning with wahoo and yellowfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
No report given. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappie fishing is still going strong. Most bites are still coming on minnows around the brush, but in about 15 to 25 feet of water. Bass fishing continues to pick up, with a good amount of bites coming on jerk baits in about 8 feet of water around rocky piles. White bass are also biting well on minnows all around the lake in about 13 feet of water. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.76, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.51, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 299.46, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing is still running strong with nice sized fish being hauled in about 25 feet of water around the brush piles. Bass fishing is slow, but the bites are picking up on jerk baits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
