Hunt, appearances by Michael Waddell await youth-only turkey season

0:54 Spectacular Fire Hose of Lava Pours Into Ocean Pause

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:07 Thousands run and devour a dozen doughnuts

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000