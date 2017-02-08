Anglers bringing in bluefin tuna, drum, bluefish in saltwater areas

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
The few boats that have gone out have been catching a good amount of bluefin tuna. Other fishing is slow across the area. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers continue to report steady black and puppy drum bites all along the shore. The drum are accompanied by a few lingering sea mullet and a few early bluefish. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Offshore fishing remains productive, featuring a strong wahoo bite alongside the seasonal blackfin and bluefin tuna. Pier and surf fishing remains seasonal with most bites coming from black drum and sea mullet. Back water fishing is starting to heat up. Anglers are reporting early catches of redfish, stripers and shad. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly dogfish and sea mullet, with a few lingering black drum or speckled trout. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small black drum continue to bite in the sound. Offshore fishing is yielding a lot of large bluefin tuna with a few blackfin and king mackerel as well. Groups that journey out to the Gulf Stream are returning with bluefin and a few wahoo and yellowfin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
No report given. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappie fishing has picked up the past week. A lot of good-sized fish have been hauled up on minnows in about 15-20 feet of water near brush piles. Bass fishing has picked up, the fish are very active in the early evening, biting on crank-baits and jerk-baits in about 10-20 feet of water. White bass are also biting, mostly on spoons and blade-baits in about 10 feet of water. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.70, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.32, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 296.80, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing has backed off, but there are still a few bites coming around the brush piles in about 25 feet of water. Bass fishing is still slow, but bites are picking up in the warming waters, mostly on jerk baits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
