Marine Fisheries meetings planned for Feb. 15-16

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet over two days instead of the usual three for its Feb. 15-16 meeting in Wilmington, and time for public comment will be included.
At the meeting at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside, 301 N. Water St., the business sessions will start at noon Feb. 15 and at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16. Among items on the agenda is the N.C. Wildlife Federation petition for rulemaking regarding shrimp trawling season, along with potential cobia management measures and decisions on hard clam and oyster management.
Public comment will be heard at 3 p.m. Feb. 15. First to speak will be members of the public who signed up to speak about the petition during a Jan. 17 meeting but did not get to speak before time ran out. Afterward, anyone from the public may speak on fisheries-related topics.
Deliberation and voting on the petition is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16. A complete agenda can be found at http://bit.ly/2k3WCat.
Up to 200 visitors may listen to a webcast and view presentations at http://bit.ly/2kP9gcU. An audio file will be posted after the meeting.
According to a commission release, the petition filed by the nonprofit organization requests the commission designate coastal fishing waters not already designated nursery areas, including the ocean to three miles out, as special secondary nursery areas; develop clear criteria for the opening of shrimp season; and define gear and its use in special secondary nursery areas.
The period has ended for written comment on the petition. The deadline for comment on other topics is noon Feb. 10.
Herpetology: Greg Skupien, curator of the Naturalist Center at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, will speak on reptiles and amphibians when the South Wake Conservationists meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Bass Lake Park’s conference room in Holly Springs. Learn more at www.facebook.com/SWConservationists.
Crappie fishing: The season’s second Bigeyecrappieman Tournament takes place Feb. 11 on Jordan Lake out of the secondary boat ramp at Farrington Point. Check in at 5:30-6:45 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/bigeyecrappieman.
Wildlife: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at commission headquarters, 1751 Varsity Drive, on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus in Raleigh. Live audio will be available at www.ncwildlife.org under Public Notices.
Auction: Steve Chupp Auctions of Millersburg, Ohio, will conduct its fourth annual Antler and Mount Auction starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 10. Mounts of deer, caribou, antelope and small animals can be bid on. Whitetail sheds and European skill mounts also are available. Call 330-465-4725, or go to www.auctionzip.com and enter I.D. 7788.
To try to keep out chronic wasting disease, or CWD, North Carolina limits importation of cervid carcasses, but taxidermy mounts are allowed. Learn more at http://bit.ly/2ksKIW4.
