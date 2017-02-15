Black drum bites strong around Buxton, Hatteras

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No report given. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers are taking advantage of an unusually strong black drum bite that has been consistent up and down the shore. The drum are accompanied by lingering sea mullet that are biting especially well near the jettys. Contact: Red Drum Tackle 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Offshore fishing remains productive, featuring a strong wahoo bite alongside the seasonal blackfin and bluefin tuna. Pier and surf fishing remains seasonal with most bites coming from black drum and sea mullet. Back water fishing is starting to heat up. Anglers are reporting early catches of redfish, striper and shad. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly black and sea mullet, and some lingering speckled trout are still around. Red drum, trout, sea mullet and a few small black drum continue to bite in the sound. Offshore fishing has slowed, with the only main bite coming from the seasonal bluefin tuna. Groups that journey to the Gulf Stream are returning with a few wahoo and bluefin tuna. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
No report given. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
The crappie have started to come to warmer waters, and are biting on minnows in about 5 to 10 feet of water near the brush piles. Bass fishing has steadied, the fish are active in the early evening, biting on crank baits and jerk baits in about 5-10 feet of water. White bass are also biting, mostly on spoons and blade-baits in about 10 feet of water. Catfish bites remain slow. Water level: normal 251.77, Wednesday 251.81, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 216, Wednesday 216.61, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 300, Wednesday 297.0, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie fishing has come back strong this week with lots of bites in about 10-15 feet of water near the brush piles. Bass fishing is still on the slow side, but bites are picking up in the warming waters, mostly on jerk baits in 8 to 10 feet of water. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments