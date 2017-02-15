Fishermen target crappie on Jordan Lake

The Bigeyecrappieman Fishing Series returns to Jordan Lake on Saturday with a tournament out of the Farrington Point landing.
The series’ third event of the season includes the chance to meet and talk fishing with some of the region’s best crappie fishermen.
Check-in starts at 5:30 a.m., and weigh-in will take place 3-4 p.m. at the secondary ramp at Farrington Point.
Go to www.facebook.com/bigeyecrappieman.
Bass fishing: So far, the weather has been kind, but The Icebuster Open still awaits bass fishing teams on Feb. 25. The first qualifying tournament of the Cashion Fishing Rods Spring Tournament Bass Trail takes place out of Cross Point Landing on Harris Lake.
The remaining four qualifying dates are March 11 on Jordan Lake, March 25 on Falls Lake, April 8 on Kerr Lake and April 15 on Falls. The June 10 championship will take place on Falls, organizer Phil McCarson said.
Find details at http://piedmontbassclassics.com/2017CashionSpringTrail.html.
Fisheries: The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will wrap up a two-day session on Thursday at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside, 301 N. Water St., Wilmington. The agenda is at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/02-2017-briefing-book.
Wildlife: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at commission headquarters, 1751 Varsity Drive on the N.C. State University Centennial Campus in Raleigh. Connect to a live audio cast at www.ncwildlife.org under Public Notices and Pending Rules.
Banquets: The East Carolina Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina takes place at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville.
The Neuse River Chapter holds its banquet on March 3 the Flame Catering and Banquet Center at 2301 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, and the Crystal Coast Chapter holds its banquet on March 18 at the Crystal Coast Convention Center in Morehead City.
For ticket information, visit the CCA North Carolina website at www.ccanc.org.
Pheasant shoot: The morning and afternoon pheasant tower shoots filled, so DeWitt’s Outdoor Sports in Ellerbe has added a 3 p.m. tower session for the Feb. 25 event. Email huntdewitts@shoot4fun.com to reserve a spot. Learn more at www.dewittsoutdoorsports.com.
Sold out: Just like the Feb. 4 session, the Saturday edition of the Oak Island Parks and Recreation Department’s Saltwater Fishing School has sold out.
“I’m absolutely amazed that we added 100 seats between the two and sold out again,” said presenter Jerry Dilsaver, who conducts the school with another well-known regional expert, Jimmy Price. “We had done only one session all the past years.”
After the single seminar sold out four years in a row, the schedules of the presenters and the recreation department this year happened to align to allow adding a second session, Dilsaver said. Several sponsors doubled their contributions for participant bags as well.
