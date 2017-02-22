Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Very little charter fishing has taken place lately, but reports of yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, and bluefin tuna are coming in. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Charters are returning to the dock catches of blackfin tuna. A few sharks were also caught. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
The fishing around MHC has been slow. Speckled trout are being caught in the creeks that empty into the Intercoastal west toward Swansboro, but they are mostly small. They will hit on a scented soft plastic like Z-man or a Gulp shrimp on a light jighead. The redfish are scattered within the area. The best place to look is behind the barrier islands from Bogue Inlet all the way to the North Topsail area. The most active fish are black drum. They are in the same creeks mentioned above and around the bridge abutments and boat docks in the Morehead City area. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly Virginia mullet by the pier using shrimp bait. Black drum, and speckled trout have also are being caught. On the back shore, bluefin tuna and wahoo continue to bite. Bonito are expected to appear within a few weeks, depending on the temperature of the water. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Reports of speckled trout, black drum, and red drum are being reported in shore biting on shrimp, mullet and Gulp bait. Out near the surf, Virginia mullet and red drum are being caught with shrimp or mullet bait. About five miles away from the beach, traces of bass are also being reported. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
No report given. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are biting on minnows in waters of 4-10ft. White bass are being caught in the lake. Bass are biting on shallow fishing bait. Catfish are also starting to appear, with warmer temperatures in the water. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Mostly crappies have been reported in the shallows. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Crappies are actively being caught within the lake. Also popular among those, bass are being caught . Striper Fish are being reeled in with artificial trout, and floating minnows. Water level: normal 300, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappies are popular in the area. They are out at about 15-25 feet of water and are biting on minnows. Bass are being caught in the morning and late in the evening in the shallow waters, biting on plastic lures. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments