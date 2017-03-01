Prepare for spring’s turkey hunting season with a free seminar

Turkey season is barely a month away.
To help hunters prepare, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation are teaming up for a third year to offer free turkey hunting seminars across the state during March.
Triangle residents can attend the 6-9 p.m. Thursday session at N.C. State University in Classroom 1025, 3114 Engineering Building II, 890 Oval Drive in Raleigh.
Hunters and would-be hunters will learn about turkey biology, camouflage, hunting methods, calls, decoys, firearms and ammo. For those times the tips work and a little luck come a hunter’s way, the sessions also will cover turkey processing and cooking techniques.
The coming week’s seminars, which all run 6-9 p.m.:
March 7, Pasquotank County Extension Center, Elizabeth City.
March 8, Onslow County Extension Center, Jacksonville.
March 9, Craven County Extension Center, New Bern.
The 14-seminar series began Wednesday at the Pitt County Center in Greenville.
All ages and skill levels may participate. Find a schedule and register in advance at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Skills-Based-Seminars.
Turkey hunting: The statewide season for male or bearded turkey only runs April 8 through May 6. A youth-only week runs April 1-7. Find limits and regulations in the 2016-17 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest. Go to www.ncwildlife.org/hunting.
Women: Registration opens March 6 for a National Rifle Association Women On Target Instructional Shooting Clinic being hosted 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 by the Durham County Wildlife Club at 3616 Hopson Road in Morrisville.
The event includes pistol, rifle silhouette, archery, skeet and trap shooting, along with safety instruction. The $25 fee includes lunch, ammunition, safety gear and use of firearms.
Contact Brandi Martin at brandi.WOT@gmail.com, or find a registration form at www.dcwc.info. Forms must postmarked on or after March 6.
Banquet: The Greater Triangle Friends of NRA Auction and Banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28 at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown. Tickets cost $45 for adults and $35 for youth. Go to www.friendsofnra.org.
Boat show: The Oriental Boat Show takes place April 21-23 in Oriental in Pamlico County. Learn more at www.orientalboatshow.com.
Waterfowl: The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center hosts the third annual Core Sound Run 9-11:30 a.m. April 1 on Harkers Island in Carteret County. Go to www.runtheeast.com.
Youth skills: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 40th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments start this weekend with the District 5 event on March 4 at Chatham County Wildlife Club in Bear Creek.
In nine district events, more than 4,000 students will compete in shotgun, archery, rifle and orienteering and take a written hunting skills exam. High school and middle and elementary school teams and individuals are eligible.
Sixty teams make the April 29 state tournament at the Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
Comments