Area fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Very little charter fishing has taken place lately, but reports of yellowfin tuna, and blackfin tuna are coming in. Some private boats have reported catching bluefin tuna using valley fishing rigs. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Out at the point, puppy drum, sea mullet, and blue fish are biting on shrimp and mullet. Sharks have also been biting on bait in the area. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Fishing is still a little slow around the area. Reports of trout have recorded around the crease, along with wahoo being caught along the shore. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly mullet, black drum, and puffers using shrimp bait. Inshore reports of speckled trout, king fish, sea bass and both red and black drum are being caught off plastic lures and beer lures. While off in the gulf, wahoo are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Reports of black drum and red drum are being reported by the docks biting on shrimp, and Gulp bait. Out near the river striped bass and red drum are being caught with shrimp or soft plastics. Traces of mullet are are also being reported. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Offshore black bass are biting on cup bait, while near the piers, small trout, whiting fish, and puffer fish are being caught by shrimp, and cut trout using cork lures. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are biting on minnows in waters of 5-8ft. White bass are schooling at the Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Near the shore at about 8-10 ft bass are biting on fishing jigs, rattle traps, crank bait, spinner bait, and chatter bait. Small catfish are also starting to appear, with warmer temperatures in the water. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Mostly crappies have been reported in the shallows and at about 18-20 feet of water. Small traces of bass are also being caught using spinner baits. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: normal 300, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappies are scattered around the area. Reports of crappies being caught have ranged from 7-15 feet of water, to 20-30 feet of water. They are biting on minnows and a few fishing jigs. Bass are being caught mostly in the morning and late in the evening in the shallow waters, biting on plastic lures. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
