Area fishing report: Flounder, bluefin tuna, shark being caught in saltwater

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Private boats are primarily catching bluefin tuna using valley fishing rigs at about 23-30 miles out from shore. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatterasf
Out at the point, puppy drum, sea mullet, and blow toads are biting on shrimp and mullet. Sharks are biting at the point as well. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Trout and drum have been caught around the crease using plastic lures. Pufferfish and sea mullet are also being caught at the pier. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching mostly mullet, black drum, and dogfish using plastic lures and beer lures. Inshore reports of speckled trout, red drum, black drum and a few flounder are being caught using plastic lures. In the gulf, wahoo are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Fishing has been sluggish in the area, but reports of black drum and red drum are being reported by the docks biting on shrimp, and Gulp bait. Out near the surf, sea bass and virginia mullet are being caught with cup bait. Traces of wahoo are are also being reported out in the gulf. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Fishing has been relatively slow-moving near the piers, but small trout, whiting fish, and puffer fish are being caught by shrimp. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Fishing has been decent in the area with crappies biting on minnows in waters of 5-8ft. White bass are schooling at Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Near the shore at about 8-10 ft bass are biting on fishing jigs, rattle traps, crank bait, spinner bait, and chatter bait. Small catfish are also starting to appear, biting on dip baits and liver. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Mostly crappies have been reported in the shallows and at about 18-20 feet of water, being caught on minnows. Small traces of bass are also being caught using spinner baits. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
At the upper end of the lake, blue catfish, crappie, and stonefish are being caught with jigs and cup bait. Striped bass are also being caught in the area using fishing spoons, rubber worms, plastic worms and live bait. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments