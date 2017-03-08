More than 200 enter turkey call contest at Dixie Deer Classic

Josh Shoemaker of Lebanon, Va., won the best-in-show title at the Southeastern Call Maker Competition during the March 3-5 Dixie Deer Classic at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
Conducted by the North Carolina Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the contest drew more than 200 entries, including turkey calls from the Carolinas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Minnesota and New York.
Shoemaker also won the short box, long box and one-sided box categories in Class I and took second in one-sided.
Among top N.C. competitors, also in Class I, Tony Quarino of Waxhaw took second and third in short, second in long and third and fourth in one-sided. Austin Hanks of Reidsville took first and second in the glass category.
In Class V, David Hagerman of Rolesville was second in trough and fourth in push pin.
In Class VI, Mark McDowell of Lexington won best in class, including first place in crow.
Top finishers are listed at www.ncnwtf.com.
Banquet: The N.C. State University Chapter of the NWTF will hold its banquet April 7 at the VFW Post 7383 in Cary. Doors open at 6 p.m. Single tickets are $50 and couples $70. Contact Jessie Powell at jpowell4@ncsu.edu.
Dinner: N.C. State’s Leopold Wildlife Club will hold its sixth Wild Food Supper potluck dinner to benefit fisheries and wildlife students March 25 at Cary VFW Post 7383 in Cary. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Entries close at 6 for the wild food cooking contest: venison, fish, other game, fruits and vegetables, and desserts.
Suggested donation is $10-$15. Kids under 10 free. Contact leopoldwildlifeclub@gmail.com.
Banquet: The Greater Triangle Friends of NRA Auction and Banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28 at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown. Adult tickets cost $45 at www.friendsofnra.org. Prize details are at www.gtfnra.org. Learn about the NRA Foundation at www.nrafoundation.org.
Concert: A Night Out with Angels N Camo dinner, auction and Amanda Daughtry concert will be held March 11 at Tar Heel Variety Theater in Chocowinity. Proceeds help the nonprofit take children on outdoors adventures. Call 252-402-6575 or search for @AnglesnCamo.
Dogs: The Yadkin Valley Chapter of the Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation will hold its final fun trial of the season March 11 at Blue Horizon Quail Preserve in Randleman. Go to www.yadkinvalleyquwf.org/field-trials.
Boat show: Oriental Rotary Club’s in-water Oriental Boat Show takes place April 21-23 in Oriental in Pamlico County. Go to www.orientalboatshow.com.
Women: The 20th Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Weekend Workshop is March 31-April 2 at the YMCA Camp Harrison in Wilkes County. Go to www.ncwildlife.org.
Expo: The Cape Fear Wildlife Expo, which outgrew its Wilmington venue, will hold its ninth event March 17-19 at Fayetteville’s Crown Complex Arena. Go to www.capefeartix.com.
Flounder: A daily limit of four flounder per person, reduced from six, took effect March 1 in inland waters. Go to portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamations.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
