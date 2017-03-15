Raleigh archers fare well in national tournaments

Members of the First Flight Archery’s Raleigh Revolution brought home top finishes in the 48th U.S. National Indoor National Championship and Junior Olympic Archery Development National Indoor Championship held March 10-12 in Harrisonburg, Va.
John Winker of Wendell, new owner of First Flight Archery in Raleigh, placed second nationally after finishing first in the sectional in the senior male longbow division.
Raleigh’s Culli Cain, 11 a fifth-grader at Fred Olds Elementary School, competed in the Junior Olympics event and finished third nationally in the bowman male compound division after placing second in the sectional.
“He ended up third by a millimeter,” Winker said.
The event at James Madison University, one of 13 sectional sites nationwide, was Winker’s first national competition in longbow, which he said is the traditional bow – “a long stick of wood with a string on it.” It requires 49 pounds of holding weight when the string is drawn, compared with about 18 for a modern compound bow that has wheels, or cams, and limbs.
“That was a good one for me. I hadn’t shot in a field of longbowmen, so I wasn’t sure where my scores would fall,” said Winker, who noted “senior” in archery means “adult” age 18-50 and not the older set.
Sasha Kempster of Raleigh was second in the sectional in the Junior Olympics cub female recurve.
In the U.S. National Indoor sectionals, Dana Johnson of Raleigh placed first in the master recurve sectional and 21st nationally, and Lesley Winker of Wendell, who is married to John Winker, placed first in the senior female compound bow sectional and was 20th nationally.
Hiking: Registration ends Friday for the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail Gathering of Friends being held March 24-26 in Elkin. Events include The Hiking Boot Gala. Go to www.mountainstoseatrail.org.
Fishing: Although construction continues, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier on Emerald Isle in Carteret County is open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. daily. Go to www.bogueinletpier.com.
Banquet: The N.C. Bowhunters Association banquet and awards will be held March 25 at the McLeansville Wildlife Club. RSVP asap to stoney45@nc.rr.com. Learn more at www.ncbowhunter.com.
Youth skills: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments continue this weekend with District 3 at Rose Hill Farm in Nashville, District 4 at Camp Freedom in Falcon, District 6 at the Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe, District 18 at Catawba Valley Wildlife Club in Vale and District 9 at Polk County Wildlife Club in Columbus. Go to www.ncwildlife.org/YHEST.
Wildlife expo: The Cape Fear Wildlife Expo, which outgrew its Wilmington venue, will hold its ninth annual event March Friday thorough Sunday in Fayetteville at the Crown Complex Arena at 1960 Coliseum Drive.
The featured artist is Raleigh’s Allen Montague, who designed a knife for the show.
Go to www.capefeartix.com, or call 888-257-6208.
