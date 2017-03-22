Bluefish, affected by weather, being caught inshore at Buxton, Hatteras

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No Report Given. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Inshore waters are calm due to cold water temperatures. However, a few bluefish have been caught inshore on shrimp bait and fishing rigs. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Fish have been pretty sparse due to weather conditions; however, wahoo and tuna are being caught out in the gulf. Bluefish are expected to reappear inshore this week with warmer temperatures. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are catching dogfish, sea mullet and pufferfish using shrimp bait. Inshore reports of speckled trout, red drum, black drum are being caught using plastic lures and gulp bait. Out in the gulf, wahoo are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Reports of black drum and red drum are being reported. Flounder, trout, and bluefish are biting on shrimp and gulp bait by the docks. Near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet, and mackerel are being caught with cup bait, while traces of wahoo still remain out in the gulf. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Pufferfish are being caught using shrimp in the pier and surf areas. Inshore, reports of trout, whiting, and croaker are being caught with artificial bait and shrimp. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Fishing is picking up as warmer temperatures are approaching. Crappie are scarce in the area, but are biting on minnows. White bass are scattered, biting on minnows, tuna and spinner baits. White perch have been reported inshore at about 5-10 feet of water, biting on minnows and spinner baits. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No Report Given. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Bass are being caught in shallow water using spinner bait and jerk bait. Crappie are biting in waters ranging from 4-10 feet on minnows. At the mouth of the lake, catfish are being caught using cup bait. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
