State seeks public input on black bear hunting and management

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has scheduled five public meetings across the state to hear from the public and answer questions about black bear management, particularly in the coastal counties.
The meetings “will serve as an open forum” for public comment regarding proposed options that would change the current coastal bear hunting seasons to align with the new biological bear management units, a commission release said.
Those units were presented at last year’s forums. The presentation, which includes statistics and maps, can be found at http://bit.ly/2mUN3aV.
All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. The locations and dates are:
▪ March 28, McDowell Community College, 54 College Drive, Marion.
▪ March 29, Davidson County Community College, 297 DCC Road, Thomasville.
▪ April 3, Bladen Community College, 7418 N.C. 41 W., Dublin.
▪ April 5, Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston.
▪ April 6, Craven Community College, 800 College Ct., New Bern.
Turkey: The last of the 14 free hunting seminars with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation instructors take place over the next week. Register at www.ncwildlife.org/sbs.
The 6-9 p.m. seminars are open to all skill levels:
▪ March 23, Caldwell County Extension Center, Lenoir.
▪ March 28, Catawba County Extension Center, Newton.
▪ March 29, Forsyth County Extension Center, Winston-Salem.
▪ March 30, Guilford County Extension Center, Greensboro.
North Carolina’s hunting season for male or bearded turkey runs April 8-May 6, with a youth-only week April 1-7.
Women: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host its 20th annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Weekend Workshop on March 31-April 2 at the YMCA Camp Harrison at Herring Ridge in Wilkes County. Go to http://bit.ly/2mQtn7m.
Banquet: From knives and guns to decoys and decor, the auction will have a lot to offer during the Greater Triangle Friends of NRA Banquet on March 28 at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown. Door open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $45 for adults and $35 for youth. Go to www.friendsofnra.org or call 919-380-9218 or 919-389-9710 after 2 p.m. Prizes can be found at www.gtfnra.org.
Dinner: N.C. State’s Leopold Wildlife Club will hold its sixth Wild Food Supper potluck-style fundraising dinner March 25 at Cary VFW Post 7383 at 522 Reedy Creek Road in Cary. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Enter dishes in the wild foods cooking contest by 6 p.m. Categories include venison, fish, other game, fruits and vegetables, and desserts.
Suggested donations are $10-$15. Kids under 10 get in free. Contact leopoldwildlifeclub@gmail.com.
Waterfowl: The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center hosts the third Core Sound Run 9-11:30 a.m. April 1 on Harkers Island in Carteret County. Call 252-902-9712, or go to www.runtheeast.com.
Fishing: The Rodanthe Pier will open on April 8. Watch for updates at www.facebook.com/RodanthePier.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
