Area fishing report: Kingfish, sea bass biting near Topsail

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Private boats are catching lots of bluefin tuna using valley fishing rigs about 23-30 miles out from shore. Yellowfin tuna is also starting to appear. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
With the weather improving, the fishing season appears to be blossoming quickly. Large reports of drum are being caught near the shore, along with blowtoads and sea mullets biting on shrimp and mullet bait. A few sharks have also been reported biting at the point as well. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore, trout are poping up near the creek biting on grubs and beer lures. Offshore whaoo are being captured using ballyhoo lures. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in dogfish, sea mullet and pufferfish using shrimp bait. In the waterways and creeks reports of speckled trout, red drum and black drum are being caught using plastic lures and beer lures. Offshore, kingfish, sea bass, amberjack, and albocores are appearing. Kingfish are biting on ballyhoos and artificial bait, and the sea bass are biting mostly on squid. In the gulf, wahoo are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Black drum and red drum are being reported, along with some flounder, trout and bluefish biting on shrimp, and Gulp bait near the docks. Out near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet, and mackerel are being caught with cup bait. Blackfin tuna are starting to appear out in the gulf, along with wahoo biting on live bait. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings and puffers that are biting on shrimp. Also inshore, a few trout are biting on beer lures. Activity is rather slow outshore, with a few reports coming in of sea bass being caught, biting on squid. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are biting in the shallows on minnows, in waters of 5-8 ft. White bass are schooling at Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Bass are awkwardly starting to appear in the shallow waters. A few of them are biting on crankbait, fishing jigs, creature baits, and spinner baits. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Mostly crappie have been reported in the shallows and at about 18-20 feet of water, being caught on minnows. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Crappie are primarily the only fish biting in the area as of late. They are biting on spider rigs, and shrimp bait. Small reports of bass have been reported in the area, being caught using jerk bait and spinner baits. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments