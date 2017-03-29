Wild Foods Supper provides a tasty sampling of what’s out there

When the hors d’oeuvres are samples of barbecued deer heart and bacon-wrapped dove poppers, prepare for a treat.
N.C. State’s Leopold Wildlife Club had just that with a huge potluck spread March 25 for the organization’s sixth annual Wild Foods Supper that drew packed house at the Cary VFW Post 7383 banquet hall.
Fare ranged from fried elk and venison to swan poppers, wild hog lasagna and barbecued bobcat.
“You can’t find an event that has this much variety,” said club president and future bird researcher Lucas Bobay of Holly Springs, who with fellow students spent many hours prepping and cooking for the fundraiser to support student activities.
Club supporter Will Summer kept things simple to win the meats category in the cooking contest. For his grilled venison backstrap, he uses a favorite poultry marinade, and on the grill, he uses medium heat with the grill lid down.
“Like all game, it’s lean, so you have to cook it rare,” Summer, 39, said. “Ten to 15 minutes at most.”
He also won the “other game” category with a Brunswick stew featuring venison, dove and squirrel.
“I feel like sportsmen are foodies who are just really particular about the source of their meat,” he said.
Gwen Peterson, 10, of Cary won the dessert category with wild mint chocolate truffles.
She picked and bruised the mint leaves herself.
“And I put them in a pan with heavy cream and corn syrup and put them on the stove to simmer,” the fourth-grader said.
Spring rolls made from foraged plants won the vegetable category for Chefs Wild (@chefswild on Instagram), which also offered sustainable sushi that included toasted crickets.
Follow the club on Facebook by searching NCSU Leopold Wildlife Club.
Bass fishing: A big turnout is expected for the 7 a.m. April 1 Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail Qualifier No. 3 at the Ledge Rock ramp on Falls Lake.
The event is open to any anglers. Entry is $110 per team. Check-in starts at 5 a.m. Go to http://piedmontbassclassics.com.
Trout: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will open Hatchery-Supported Trout Waters in 25 western counties at 7 a.m. April 1. Go to http://www.ncwildlife.org/News/wildlife-commission-opens-hatchery-supported-trout-waters-april-1.
Family Fishing Fiesta: Families can fish from the bank and join hands-on activities when the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and N.C. State Parks host a free Family Fishing Fiesta 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8 at Jordan Lake State Park’s White Oak Recreation Area near Apex. No license will be required. Loaner rods will be available. Go to www.ncwildlife.org/fiesta. En Espanol tambien.
Turkey hunting: North Carolina’s statewide season for male or bearded turkey runs April 8-May 6, preceded by youth-only week April 1-7. The daily limit is one bird, and the possession and season limit is two, only one of which may be taken during the youth season
Find regulations at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Seasons-Limits#5555120-big-game.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
Comments