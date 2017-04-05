Area fishing report: Trout, puppy drum popping up near Cape Lookout, Bogue Inlet

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Yellowfin tuna are being caught on private boats offshore using valley fishing rigs. Inshore, reports of striped bass and puppy drum are biting on shrimp bait and ballyhoos. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Large reports of red drum, and blue drum are being caught near the shore, along with blowtoads and sea mullets biting on shrimp and mullet bait. A few sharks have also been reported biting at the point as well. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore, trout and puppy drum are popping up near the creek biting on grubs and beer lures. Offshore whaoo are being captured using ballyhoo lures. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in black drum, sea mullet and pufferfish using shrimp bait. Inshore, red drum and black drum are being caught using grubs and gulp baits. Offshore, bonito, albacore, and sea bass are appearing, biting on slow sinking floats and cup bait. In the gulf, wahoo, and yellowfin tuna are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Near the piers and the surf areas black drum and red drum are being reported, along with some flounder, trout and bluefish biting on shrimp, and Gulp bait near the docks. Out near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet, and mackerel are being caught with cup bait. Blackfin tuna are starting to appear out in the gulf, along with wahoo biting on live bait. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings and puffers that are biting on shrimp. In the back waters, flounder are biting on shrimp and beer lures. Activity outshore has been quiet due to the strong winds keeping anglers away. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Male bass have been moving into the shallows, biting on almost anything. Female bass are biting at about 3-5 ft of water biting on creature baits. The females are being a little more reluctant to join the males, that are happening to bite extremely close to shore. Crappies are also biting in the shallows on minnows, in waters of 1-4 ft. White bass are schooling at Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Catfish have also been biting in the gulf on night crawlers. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Crappie are primarily the only fish biting in the area as of late. They are biting on spider rigs, and shrimp bait. Small reports of bass have been reported in the shallows and even out a little deeper outshore. They are being caught using jerk bait and spinner baits. The water temperatures have been steady between 65-70 degrees. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
