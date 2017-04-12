Area fishing report: Flounder, bluefin tuna, shark being caught in saltwater

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Fishing conditions are great in the area. Private boats are catching large bluefin tuna reaching up to 210 pounds outshore. Traces of yellowfin tuna are also appearing, biting on fishing lures and shrimp bait. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Drum are being caught near the point, along with a few sharks, all biting on metal bait and bunker bait. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore, near the beach, sea mullet and chopper bluefish are biting on grubs and artificial bait. Offshore wahoo are being captured using ballyhoo lures. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in black and red drum using shrimp bait. Also popping up near the surf are a few bluefish and sea mullet. Inshore, trout and flounder are biting on artificial bait, along with shrimp bait. Offshore, a few boats have caught sea bass using squid bait, and a few bonitos and albacores using fishing jigs. Still out in the gulf, wahoo and yellowfin tuna are being caught using ballyhoo lures and live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Black drum and red drum are being reported, along with some flounder, trout and bluefish by the docks biting on shrimp, Gulp bait and fishing corks. Out near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet, flounder, black drum and pufferfish are being caught with shrimp and cup bait. At 15-25 miles out, a few king mackerel have started to appear, with traces of blackfin tuna and wahoo biting ballyhoo lures. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings and bluefish that are biting on shrimp. Also inshore, a few trout are biting on beer lures. Outshore, black bass being caught 15-32 miles out, biting on squid. Wahoo are still outshore and in the gulf biting on ballyhoos. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are spawning heavily in the shallows. They have been biting on minnows, in waters of 5-8 feet. Bass are also spawning with the wonderful temperatures in the area. They are biting on wacky worms, jigs and baby brush hogs. Reports of catfish have been coming in, biting on cup bait and night crawler fishing bait. White bass are expected to be heading back down the river in the coming weeks. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Mostly crappies have been reported in the shallows and at 18-20 feet of water, being caught on minnows. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
If you are interested in catching a few crappie, this is the place to go. They are biting on spider rigs and shrimp bait. Bass have been reported in the area, being caught using jerk bait and spinner baits. Catfish are starting to move into the river biting on cup bait, as well as a few striped bass that are making their way into the river. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments