Heading for the coast? Stop by Oriental In-Water Boat Show

A small town hosts a big event this weekend when Oriental hosts the ninth annual Oriental In-Water Boat Show and Nautical Flea Market Friday to Sunday.
More than 100 exhibitors from Massachusetts to Florida are expected to show off new and used watercraft ranging from kayaks to yachts.
And the weather forecast is good.
“There’s a chance of a thunderstorm late on Friday and again late Saturday, but otherwise it looks peachy. Certainly no tornadoes like we had a few years ago,” show director Sam Myers said Wednesday.
Located across the Neuse River from New Bern, the show is conducted as a fundraiser by the Oriental Rotary Club and billed as “the largest in-water boat show between Savannah and Annapolis.”
Handmade and restored wooden boats also are featured. A Down East craftsman will build a 17-foot Core Sound skimmer that will be raffled off.
Entry costs $6 a day or $10 for the weekend. Kids get in free. Find an updated exhibitor list at www.orientalboatshow.com.
Sailing: An addition to the Oriental In-Water Boat Show will be a 35th America’s Cup Update with TV host Tucker Thompson at 7 p.m. Friday at Camp Carolina. Adult tickets cost $20; juniors get in free. Visit www.bowtosternboating.com, or call 252-474-6000.
Paddleboarding: The seventh West Marine Carolina Cup professional and amateur stand-up paddleboarding competition is taking place through Sunday in Wrightsville Beach.
The event is the first major stop on the World Paddle Association’s 2017 World SUP Tour.
Learn more at www.wrightsvillebeachpaddleclub.com/carolina-cup.
Wildlife meeting: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at commission headquarters, 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh. Find an agenda package at www.ncwildlife.org.
Cancellation: The Colonial Outdoors Hunting and Fishing Ministry Sportsman’s Dinner scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. Find future events at www.colonial.org.
Pier fishing: The newly renovated Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle has revamped its website, too. Go to www.bogueinletpier.com.
Cobia fishing: Effective May 1, the recreational cobia minimum size limit will increase to 36 inches fork length (tip of snout to fork in tail) and the possession limit will decrease to one fish per person per day, with a maximum of four fish per vessel daily if four or more people are on board. Learn more in Proclamation FF-13-2017 at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/proclamations-current.
Shotgunning: Deep River Sporting Clays near Sanford will host the 18th Southern Side-by-Side Championship and Exhibition Spring Classic on April 28-30. Visit www.deepriver.net.
Tagging: Virginia Moser of Hillsborough was one of 12 anglers who each won $100 in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Multi-Species Tagging Program. Anglers who turned in tags were entered in a drawing. Moser won for a spotted seatrout tag.
More than 930 tags from four species – spotted seatrout, red drum, striped bass and Southern flounder – were turned in in 2016, Marine Fisheries said.
Learn more at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/tagged-fish.
