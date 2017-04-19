Area fishing report: Flounder, bluefin tuna, shark being caught in saltwater

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Yellowfin tuna are running rapid in the area. If you are wanting to tackle a few of them, offshore would be your best approach, they are biting on anything being tossed out at them. Further offshore, closer to the gulfs, small mahi are being captured. Back near the shore, reports of bluefish and drum are coming in. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Large reports of big bluefish are being caught at the point and offshore, typically biting on mullet bait. Other fish being captured in the area are drum fish biting on shrimp and mullet bait. A few sharks have also been reported biting at the point as well. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore and off the pier, chopper bluefish are biting on plug bait and shrimp. Also inshore, sea mullet, trout, and redfish are being caught using soft baits, and bottom fishing rigs. Offshore and near the gulf is a prime spot to catch a few whaoo, using ballyhoo lures. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in big bluefish on got-cha plugs. Near the pier sea mullet are also being reeled in using shrimp bait. In the waterways and creeks reports of speckled trout, red drum, black drum, and speckled trout are being caught using plastic lures and beer lures. Offshore, bonitos, sea bass, and albocores are appearing. The sea bass are biting mostly on squid. Still out in the gulf, wahoo are being caught using live bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Reports of king mackerel are spewing near the piers, getting hooked on clark spoons and drum spoons, as the bonitos are leaving the area due to the warmer temperatures. Inshore and near the marshes, trout and drum dominate, biting on shrimp and artificial baits. In the gulf, a few marlin are appearing. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings, bluefish, and kingfish that are biting on shrimp. Offshore, wahoo, mahi, and triggerfish are being reeled in. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are still biting in the shallows, but moving out further into 8-10ft of water, biting on minnows. White bass are schooling at Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Bass are awkwardly starting to appear in the shallows. A few of them are biting on crankbait, fishing jigs, creature baits, and spinner baits. Catfish are doing well in the lake, biting best on nightcrawlers fishing worms. Water level: normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Crappies have been reported in the shallows and at about 4-8 feet of water, being caught on minnows. A few catfish are slowly appearing, moving up into the coves at night. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
If you are interested in catching a few crappie. They are biting on spider rigs, and shrimp bait. Small reports of bass have been reported in the area, being caught using jerk bait and spinner baits. Striped bass are hiding in the riverbanks, along with a few catfish. Catfish are also located near the interscetion of the river and the lake, biting on cup bait and live bait. Water level: shallow 297, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappies are prominent in the area. In the morning hours they are located in about 6-8ft of water. They move out to about 12-16 ft of water in the afternoon, biting on minnows. Bass are slowly moving up the shallows, they are being hooked on plastic worms and on surfer lures. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
