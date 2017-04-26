Side-by-side shotguns in the spotlight in Sanford

Drying out from the early week’s heavy rain, Deep River Sporting Clays and Shooting School near Sanford will host its 18th Southern Side by Side Championship and Exhibition Spring Classic Friday through Sunday.
“If we get some sun and a little breeze, we’ll be dried out,” owner Bill Kempffer said Wednesday morning. “We got 10 inches. It was bad. We had some flooding down range, but we’re OK. We’ll be good to go.”
Drawing American, British and Continental gunmakers and equipment vendors, the event is a celebration of the classic double-barreled shotguns. Vintage and modern side-by-sides will be in use in the competition and for sale in the huge exhibition tents. All 80 vendor spaces are sold out, Kempffer said.
New this year is a Thursday competition for muzzle-loading black-powder shotguns, an addition to slide-action shotgun side shoots that take place during vendor setup. Anybody with a muzzle-loading can compete. Shooting starts at 1 p.m., and last shooter enters at 3 p.m.
Spectator admission is free. Deep River is at 284 Cletus Hall Road, Sanford. Call 919-774-7080, or go to www.deepriver.net and www.southernsidebyside.com.
Youth shooting: Young shooters from around the state will test their shooting skills Saturday when the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host the 40th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament at the John F. Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe in Richmond County.
The event is the state championship for pre-collegiate shooting sports. Learn more at www.ncwildlife.org.
More shotgunning: The sporting clays courses at The Fork Farm and Stables in Norwood will be closed to the public May 1-3 while preparations are made for the May 4-7 North Carolina State Sporting Clays Championship. Learn more at www.forkstables.com/nc-sporting-clays-state-championship.
Banquets: The Piedmont Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina banquet will be at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Alliance Convention Center in Burlington, and the Triangle chapter banquet will be at 6 p.m. May 11 at Market Hall on the City Market in downtown Raleigh.
Bass fishing: The father-son team of Chuck Byrd of Sanford and Hunter Byrd of Bunn Level topped a field of 87 boats – the series’ largest Kerr Lake field – to win the Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail Qualifier No. 4 on April 22.
Fishing out of Flemington Landing, the winners weighed five bass totaling 16.20 pounds for the $1,450 top prize and took $2,955 in total winnings.
Runners-up were Keith Deal of Holly Springs and Ricky Kenworthy of Cary with 15.24 pounds.
The 28th annual Tobacco Bass Invitational Tournament, an invitation-only event, is scheduled for Saturday at Flemingtown Landing. Because of high water, organizer Phil McCarson said Wednesday afternoon that a decision to fish or postpone would be made Thursday morning.
