Area fishing report: Flounder, bluefin tuna, shark being caught in saltwater

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Private boats are catching yellowfin tuna using valley fishing rigs, shrimp, bloodworms, and squid bait inshore. Traces of trout, bluefin tuna and flounder are also starting to appear inshore. Outshore and in the gulf, gaffer fish, wahoo, and a few albacore are making an appearance. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Large numbers of bluefish tuna are being caught at the point and near the shore, along with drum and sea mullets biting on shrimp and bloodworms. The bluefish are biting on metal jigs and cup bait. Cobia are staring to pop up also inshore, getting hooked on buck tail jigs and other jigs. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
No report given. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in black drum, sea mullet, red drum, and some very large bluefish using shrimp and mullet bait. Inshore reports of speckled trout, red drum, black drum, and flounder are being caught using plastic lures and beer lures. Offshore, bonito, sea bass, and albocores are appearing while out, all biting on ballyhoos and artificial bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Reports of both black drum and red drum are being reported, along with some flounder, trout, and bluefish by the docks biting on shrimp, and Gulp bait. Out near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet, and mackerel are being caught with cup bait. Traces of blackfin tuna are starting to appear out in the gulf, along with wahoo biting on live bait. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings and puffers that are biting on shrimp. Also inshore, a few trout are biting on beer lures. Activity is rather slow outshore, with a few reports coming in of sea bass being caught, biting on squid. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Crappies are still biting in the shallows on minnows, in waters of 5-10 ft. White bass are schooling at Bart Creek, biting on blade bait and spinner baits. Largemouth bass are starting to appear in the shallows. A few of them are biting on crankbait, fishing jigs, creature baits, and spinner baits. With all of the rain the lake has received, the water level has jumped over 4 feet and this is sure to change the outcome of fishing in the following weeks. A lot of debris has also traveled into the water. Water level: normal 255.3, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Company 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Crappies have spawned in the area, but are still biting on minows in the shallows and at about 18-20 feet of water. Bass are spawning as well, and have not started to fully appear. Water level: normal 216.3, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: 1044.75, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments