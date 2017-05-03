Wilmington Shooter honored as FNRA volunteer of the year

Most weekends find Ray Campbell heading for the Buccaneer Gun Club shooting range in Winnabow. He shoots shotgun games such as skeet and trap and owns many types of firearms. However, his current favorite shooting activity is International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA) competition, where he shoots a Sphinx custom 9mm pistol.
Serving the 450-member gun club as an officer, including as president, for many years, Campbell is always busy interacting with members to improve an existing shooting range or build a new one. However, that is only a small part of what he has accomplished as a shooter, having volunteered his time – indeed, devoted his life – to various shooting events, causes and organizations.
An NRA-certified shotgun instructor, he has led Buccaneer Gun Club in sponsoring youth rifle and skeet shooting clinics. He has championed the club’s support of the Boy Scouts of America and Hospice associations with skeet tournament fundraisers and helped acquire grants for local high school JROTC shooting programs. He is an IDPA Range Safety Officer and Match Director. He volunteers with Matthew’s Ministry, delivering food to needy schoolchildren and families throughout Brunswick County. A life member of the NRA, he has logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours on behalf of the Friends of NRA Foundation (FNRA) and shooting sports.
Last November, FNRA honored Campbell as North Carolina’s Eastern Region Volunteer of the Year. In early April, he became the National FNRA Volunteer of the week. At the Wilmington Chapter of Friends of FNRA banquet and fundraiser, held on April 22 at the Wilmington Coastline Convention Center, he was feted as National FNRA Volunteer of the Year.
“I appreciate the honor, but it takes a lot of heroes to pull off this event,” said Campbell, 69, a retired First Union Mortgage Company branch manager. “I am the front man, but Tami Hahn is the brains behind the Wilmington Chapter FNRA.”
Campbell said the first Wilmington FNRA event in 1994 was so poorly attended he decided to co-chair the following year. In the years since, he has served as chairman or co-chairman. He used a Hillary Clinton quote, “It takes a village,” to describe how many people it takes to hold the event, or any shooting event. He also said that because Donald Trump became president, attendance has declined. Attendance was 510 in 2016, but 404 this year. Last year’s event raised 108,000, the highest in eastern North Carolina. This year’s total was $95,000.
“Under the past administration, people had a harder time buying some rifles because demand exceeded supply,” he said. “Everyone who wanted an AR (Armalite) style rifle was afraid they would be banned. Under President Trump, they know their Second Amendment rights are safe and the firearms they want will continue to be available so they don’t have to come to an FNRA event to get one at a raffle or auction. We had more than 70 firearms available this year.”
The FNRA is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt non-profit organization under the umbrella of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FNRA has raised more than $740,000,000 for the benefit of shooting sports since its inception in 1992.
Half of the money raised during FNRA events returns to same regions that raised it. The other half goes FNRA national shooting and educational programs.
Tra Story nominated Campbell as FNRA National Volunteer of the Year. He is FNRA’s North Carolina Eastern Region Field Representative, coordinating 23 fundraising banquets.
“I have known Ray since last November, when I started working with FNRA,” said Story, 45, of Jackson, N.C. “Each state gives its volunteers of the year to the national organization. North Carolina has an eastern and western region so we had two. They only chose a small number of state volunteers as National Volunteer of the Year.”
Tami Hahn is Buccaneer Gun Club’s Safety and Training Coordinator and secretary of Wilmington’s FNRA chapter. She said FNRA grants have helped the club host several children’s safety and rifle clinics, women’s basic pistol and concealed carry courses.
“We will be hosting two Women on Target events at Buccaneer Gun Club for the first time this year,” said Hahn, 57, who owns a photographic business in Wilmington. Women on Target events introduce women to shooting pistols, rifles and shotguns. A FNRA grant will pay for some of the event, including ammunition.”
Campbell said he would be up until about 1 a.m. with FNRA event staff, but had to be at Buccaneer Gun Club at 9 a.m. the next morning to run an NRA Action Pistol match. He writes a Cowboy Action shooting section for the club’s newsletter under his cowboy handle, Dick Holiday. He writes his president’s message under the name, Ned Bluntline, signing off with, “Don’t forget to take a kid shooting.”
For information about Friends of NRA or to find an event, visit www.friendsofnra.org.
