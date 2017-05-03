Hunters invited to offer ideas for NC deer management

The numbers are just in from this past hunting season, and already it’s time to talk about white-tailed deer again.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has scheduled nine public forums to gather input for white-tailed deer management. The commission said the forums will be used to present 2016 survey results, to discuss potential management options and to solicit feedback from hunters and others interested in deer management.
Data gathered through a multiyear biological evaluation, hunter surveys and the forums will be used to determine whether any deer hunting regulations changes will be presented at the annual series of public hearings in January.
The nine forums each start at 7 p.m.:
District 9, May 16, Haywood Community College auditorium, Clyde.
District 8, May 17, Western Piedmont Community College auditorium, Morganton.
District 7, May 18, Wilkes County Agriculture Center, Wilkesboro.
District 6, May 23, Stanly County Agri-Civic Center, Albemarle.
District 5, May 24, Alamance Community College auditorium, Graham.
District 4, May 25, Bladen Community College auditorium, Dublin.
District 1, May 30, Martin Community College auditorium, Williamston.
District 2, May 31, Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium, New Bern.
District 3, June 1, Nash Community College, Rocky Mount.
Deer hunting: The recently released deer harvest report for the 2016-17 season showed hunters statewide harvested 149,811 deer, including 76,206 antlered bucks. The total was a 7.8 percent decrease from 2015-16 and an 11.2 percent decrease from the 10-year average. The survey showed harvests down in all districts, ranging from 1.2 percent in District 9 in the western end of the state to 14.1 percent in District 5, which includes Durham, Orange, Chatham, Granville, Lee and six other counties.
Find the reports at www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Seasons-Limits/Harvest-Statistics/WhitetailedDeerHarvestReports.
Offshore fishing: The Hillsborough Sportfishing Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Efland Ruritan Clubhouse, 3009 U.S. 70 W., Efland. The club is finalizing plans to disabled veterans and fallen soldiers’ children fishing in the 14th North Carolina Offshore Challenge Tournament set for May 19-21 out of Atlantic Beach and Hatteras. Learn more at www.hillsboroughsfc.com.
Bass fishing: On Saturday, anglers who use smaller-engine boats – 115 horsepower or less gas engines – get their own event, the Piedmont Bass Classics 115 Team Bass Shootout out of Farrington Point on Jordan Lake. Top prize is $1,000. Find details at www.piedmontbassclassics.com.
Seasons: The first segment of dove hunting season will run Sept. 2-Oct. 7, according to the 2017-18 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird and extended falconry seasons set by the Wildlife Resources Commission. See dates and bag limits at www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/About/documents/2017-Migratory-Game-Bird-and-Extended-Falconry-Season-Proclamation.pdf.
Roanoke: The striped bass harvest season in the Roanoke River Management Area closes at midnight May 7. The season was to expire April 30 until Wildlife Resources Commission extended the season. See the proclamation at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/About/documents/2017-Striped-Bass-Proclamation.pdf.
