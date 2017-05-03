Area fishing report: Flounder, bluefin tuna, shark being caught in saltwater

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Private boats are catching yellowfin tuna using valley fishing rigs, shrimp, bloodworms and squid bait inshore. Traces of speckled trout, mullet and flounder are also starting to appear inshore. Closer to the shore, Spanish mackerel and bluefish are being captured. Outshore and in the gulf, a considerable amount of maui, wahoo and a few albacore are making an appearance. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Large numbers of bluefish tuna are being caught at the point and near the shore, along with drum and sea mullets biting on shrimp and bloodworms. The bluefish are biting on metal jigs and cup bait. Cobia are starting to pop up also inshore, getting hooked on buck tail jigs and other jigs. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
No report given. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
Pier and surf anglers are reeling in black drum, sea mullet and some very large bluefish using shrimp and mullet bait. Inshore reports of speckled trout, red drum, black drum and flounder are being caught using plastic lures and beer lures. Offshore, bonito, sea bass and albocores are appearing while out, all biting on ballyhoos and artificial bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/ Wrightsville Beach
Reports of both black drum and red drum are being reported, along with some flounder, trout and bluefish by the docks biting on shrimp and Gulp bait. Out near the surf, sea bass, Virginia mullet and mackerel are being caught with cup bait. King mackerel are in the area biting on wedgie rigs and cigar minnows. Traces of blackfin tuna are starting to appear out in the gulf, along with wahoo biting on live bait. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers are catching whitings, Atlantic croaker and blue fish that are biting on shrimp. Also inshore, a few trout are biting on beer lures. Activity is rather slow outshore, with a few reports coming in of sea bass being caught, biting on squid. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Because of flooding in the area, fishing has been almost nonexistent. Crappies are still biting in the shallows on minnows, but they are pretty spread out in the area. Largemouth bass are still in the shallows. A few of them are biting on crankbait, fishing jigs, creature baits and spinner baits. With all of the rain the lake has received, the water level has jumped tremendously. Boat ramps are underwater in a few areas, changing the outcome of fishing in the following weeks. Water level: above normal 260.8, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
No report given because of recent flooding in the area. Water level: above normal 226, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Flooding in the area was unable to deter a few dedicated anglers. Reports of crappie, bass and catfish are coming in. Mostly being caught during long-line trolling or using critter bait. Water level: above normal 308.97, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
No report given. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
