Run-Off maintains lead in Big Rock tournament

Aptly named Marlin Fever hooked a blue marlin one minute before the 3 p.m. end of fishing hours, sending the third day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament into a short overtime.
But at 3:07 p.m., the Wilson team ended the day’s action off Morehead City by releasing the fish, and for the second day, no blue marlin was boated.
According to tournament rules, a blue marlin must weigh at least 400 pounds or measure at least 110 inches to qualify. Teams use length and girth estimates to judge whether to boat a fish. An undersized entry draws substantial weight and points penalties.
The 76 teams that fished Wednesday reported 14 billfish releases: eight blue marlins, five white marlins and one sailfish.
Going into Thursday’s fourth day of the 59th annual charity event out of Morehead City, hometown charter Run-Off led with a 533.8-pound blue marlin, followed by Weldor’s Ark of Greenville 484.9 pounds, and White Caps of Wilson at 417.7. All three blue marlin were weighed on Day 1 of the 177-team, $2.4 million tournament.
Sea Toy, out of Manteo, holds the overall release lead with 2,000 points for five blue marlin releases.
In the junior angler release division, Job Site with captain Bill Farrior of Farmville and junior angler William Farrior leads with a blue marlin release.
The Big Rock tournament runs June 12-17.
Find standings and follow the action at www.thebigrock.com.
