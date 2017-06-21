Like to bike? Try the New River Trail in Foster Falls, VA.

Trestles, tunnels and a well-worn track make the New River Trail in the mountains of southern Virginia a haven for off-road bicyclists.
On warm-weather weekends, scores of cyclists pedal the dirt-and-cinder trail, a former railroad bed that was turned into a linear state park in 1987. The trail parallels its namesake pool-and-riffle New River for 39 miles.
Fourteen access points with parking let cyclists do self-shuttled or out-and-back excursions. Or they can hire a shuttle. There’s a lot of territory to cover. The trail spans 57 miles from its southern terminuses at Galax and Fries, Va., to the northern terminus at Pulaski, Va.
The elevation drops about 500 feet from Galax to Pulaski, or less than 10 feet per mile. The slight, fall-of-the-river grade makes for an easy ride in both directions on fat-tired bikes. The trail is open to horse riders and walkers as well.
Many start trips in the middle segment near Interstate 77 at Foster Falls, headquarters of New River Trail State Park. An outfitter at Foster Falls runs shuttles to Galax and Pulaski.
“Most folks go out and back. A small percentage do the shuttle,” said Sam Sweeney, park manager.
He said the most popular sections lie between Fries and Galax and Foster Falls, in part because of the proximity to North Carolina. “A lot of folks want to see the dams, they want to be next to the water.”
Sweeney said a succession of warm and dry spells in 2016 drew a record 900,000-1 million visitors, 60 percent of which were bicyclists.
The trail dates to the late 1800s as a former Norfolk and Western railroad. Coal-burning steam locomotives hauled iron ore and other minerals from nearby mines as well as passengers and freight, according to www.traillink.com.
Today, calories, not coal, power transportation. Over the years, I’ve ridden the length of the New River Trail during 10 trips, the most recent one on Memorial Day.
Once tread meets trail, the only sounds are the snap, crackle and pop of knobby tires running over twigs, acorns and pebbles, the periodic twittering of birds and the rushing roar of the New’s rapids. Along the way, four-foot-high concrete markers left from railway days count down the miles to (or away from) Pulaski, as in “P24.”
From the town of Fries (pronounced frees), the north-flowing New hugs this branch of the trail for the 22 miles to Foster Falls. Cyclists starting at Galax pedal 27.7 miles to Foster Falls.
At 5.5 miles from Fries, the trail meets the Galax section at Fries Junction, site of a 1,089-foot-long trestle. Riders can lunch at a covered picnic table.
Two dams lie ahead, Byllesby and Buck. At 3.1 miles beyond the Buck Dam is the community of Ivanhoe and, a mile farther, is the 670-foot-long Ivanhoe trestle. Count on grazing cattle and Canada geese to create a pastoral view from the trestle.
The next landmark is the picnic table near the community of Austinville, birthplace of Stephen F. Austin, known as the “Father of Texas,” and for whom the state’s capital was named.
Riders next go through a rock tunnel and under I-77, whose overhead traffic makes a thunderous racket. Just beyond, and a few steps off the trail, is Shot Tower State Park, where ammunition was made 200 years ago at the 63-foot-high shot tower.
At Foster Falls, 1.2 miles ahead, facilities include a campground, gift shop and canoe and bike rentals.
The Foster Falls River Co. and Horse Livery rents bikes for $20 a day and runs shuttles to Galax/Cliffview and Pulaski/Draper. Shuttle fees are $35 for a rental bike (including the rental fee) and $25 for a private bike. The distance from Foster Falls to Pulaski is 22 miles.
The livery is open daily through Labor Day, then on weekends through the last Sunday in October.
Want to go?
To get to the Foster Falls area of the New River Trail State Park, follow Interstate 77 north to Exit 24. Bear right, follow state road 69 to U.S. 52 and turn left. Continue past Shot Tower State Park on state road 608 to the park entrance. Parking is $5 a car at all access points. Information: (276) 699-6778; www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/new-river-trail#general_information.
