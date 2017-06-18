Run-Off hangs on to win Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament

The Run-Off crew weighs in a 533.8-pound blue marlin Monday at Big Rock Landing in Morehead City. The big fish was worth a first-place prize when the June 12-17 Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament ended Saturday. First place was worth a $639,950 from the record $2,411,650 purse, and the team won the $467,500 Fabulous Fisherman’s prize for weighing in the first blue marlin over 500 pounds. Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament