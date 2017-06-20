Rare sighting of bottlenose dolphin up the Neuse River

Emily Worthy Edwards captured video of a rare sighting of a bottlenose dolphin swimming up the Neuse River just north of New Bern, N.C. near West Craven Middle School.
Emily Worthy Edwards
Tackling Raleigh's toughest hills on a bike

If you drive around Raleigh, you might not consider it a hilly city. But if you run or ride a bike around town, you know otherwise, especially as you get away from its mostly flat downtown. Executive editor John Drescher offers his advice on climbing Raleigh's 10 toughest hills for bike riders.

Catawba Falls flowing strong after recent rains

Catawba Falls in the Pisgah National Forest near Old Fort, N.C. flows strongly after recent rains as it cascades over rocks and boulders. The falls are actually a series of waterfalls on the headwaters of the Catawba River east of Asheville.

Great White shark caught and released off Hilton Head, SC

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

Great white shark caught and released off Hilton Head

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements. The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

Brown Mountain Lights caught on camera?

Researchers have no explanation for an 'anomaly' captured on a camera as a team of Appalachian State Univeristy researchers led by Dr. Daniel Caton look for the Brown Mountain Lights. ANOMALISTIC light appears high above ridge, at 0:08, 0:16, and 0:24 seconds.

This is what happens when a bear gets into your Subaru – and closes the door

A medium-sized bear was able to crawl into a Subaru, in Jefferson County Colorado, and lock itself in. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they noticed fog on the windows, which meant the bear had been in the vehicle for a while. The bear had destroyed much of the vehicle's interior, having ripped off the door panels. Authorities are unsure how the bear had managed to open the door, crawl inside, and close the door again by itself. Eventually, the deputies were able to manually open the back hatch of the Subaru and release the bear.