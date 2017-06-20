Rare sighting of bottlenose dolphin up the Neuse River

A medium-sized bear was able to crawl into a Subaru, in Jefferson County Colorado, and lock itself in. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they noticed fog on the windows, which meant the bear had been in the vehicle for a while. The bear had destroyed much of the vehicle's interior, having ripped off the door panels. Authorities are unsure how the bear had managed to open the door, crawl inside, and close the door again by itself. Eventually, the deputies were able to manually open the back hatch of the Subaru and release the bear.