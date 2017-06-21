Core Sound Waterfowl Museum celebrates 25 years

From “Antiques Roadshow”-style evaluations of waterfowling decoys to the premier of a documentary, history will be easy to see and hear as the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island celebrates its 25th anniversary June 23-24.
“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it,” museum director and island native Karen Amspacher said, talking about the effort that has gone into developing the museum that is the centerpiece for events highlighting life on the 1,200-resident Carteret County island.
Saturday will be Core Sound Community Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with arts and crafts, book signings, music, Core Sound shrimp burgers and waterfowl decoys.
“We give people reasons to get together,” Amspacher said.
Visitors who bring vintage decoys, guns, shell boxes, hunting gear and photos may have items appraised by Carolina Decoy Collectors Association members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild will host competitions. Awards will be announced at 3:30.
“A Tribute to Harkers Island Music Traditions” starts at 11 and will include release of a CD containing Ivey Scott’s recording of “The Booze Yacht,” a local tale of a rumrunner’s lost whiskey.
Activities start Friday with a 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dedication of the Purcell and Helen Jones Heritage Gallery and preview of the film “This is Core Sound,” and 7:30 premiere of the documentary “Core Values: Reflections on Core Sound Duck Hunting and Decoy Traditions.”
Find details at www.coresound.com. If you can’t make the celebration, view documentary interviews at www.facebook.com/coresoundmuseum.
Women: The North Carolina Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Women in the Outdoors program will host a Women Only Weekend Sept. 8-10 at Chatham County Wildlife Club in Bear Creek. Women 14 and older can register by Aug. 15. A $150 fee includes lodging and meals. Go to www.nwtf.org.
Bass: A thunderstorm made the weigh-in “rough,” organizer Phil McCarson said, but the 82 teams completed the June 17 Piedmont Bass Classics $10,000 Spring Team Bass Trail Championship at Flemingtown Landing on Kerr Lake.
Kevin Woodall of Angier and Jerry Marshburn of Sanford won the $10,000 top prize, weighing five bass totaling 19.78 pounds, including the second-place big fish, weighing 5.53.
Jaime Fajardo of Fuquay-Varina and Josh Hooks of Apex won the trail’s season points title and $1,000 in cash and prizes. Finishing 11th in the day’s event earned them $1,250 more.
The teams weighed 260 fish totaling 622 pounds, an average of 2.39 pounds.
The Cashion Fishing Rods End of Year Tournament Trail starts July 15 at Falls Lake.
Find results and schedules at http://piedmontbassclassics.com.
Mackerel: Don’t risk a fine. Learn to tell the difference between king mackerel and Spanish mackerel. Check out the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries chart at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/mackerel-diagram. A Spanish has a black spot on the first dorsal fin that a king lacks.
