When July 4 arrives, so does Free Fishing Day

Dig out the fishing pole or borrow one. It’s time for North Carolina’s annual Free Fishing Day. No fishing license is required to fish in public waters, including saltwater, around the state on July 4.
Any resident or non-resident can fish without a fishing license or additional trout privilege license from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. All other regulations – length limits, daily possession limits, and bait and tackle restrictions – will still apply.
Lake Crabtree County Park will be one of the locations with special events, including lending fishing rods through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Tackle Loaner Program. The park, at 1400 Aviation Parkway in Morrisville, will offer one-hour sessions starting at 9 a.m. and running through 1 p.m. at the fishing platform.
“We ask that participants register online so we know who’s coming and what age range they are in,” said Susan Davenport, the park’s administrative and customer service assistant. “People who don’t have fishing licenses can come out and see if they like it.”
Register at http://www.wakegov.com/parks/lakecrabtree/Pages/programs.aspx.
Boat rentals, usually offered only on weekends, also will be available for the Tuesday holiday. Rentals start at 10 a.m., and the last boat goes out at 5 p.m., Davenport said. Standard rates apply. Call 919-460-3398 for updates.
Other family-accessible waters include Lake Wheeler Park and Lake Johnson in Raleigh and Bond Park in Cary. Check with your local parks and recreation office for events.
Find Loaner Tackle Program sites at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Fishing/Learn-Resources/Programs/TLP.
If you’re not sure where to go fishing in North Carolina, you can find an interactive fishing map online at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Fishing/Where-to-Fish.
Licenses: If you enjoy Free Fishing Day and want to fish the rest of the year, you’ll most likely need to buy a license if you’re 16 or older. Call 888-248-6834 during business hours; go to www.ncwildlife.org; or visit a local Wildlife Service Agent location.
Conservation: The South Wake Conservationists, an N.C. Wildlife Federation chapter, will host Chet Clark of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission for a presentation titled “The Hunter's Role in Conservation – A Historical Perspective.”
The free program will run 7-9 p.m. July 13 at Bass Lake Park’s conference room, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs.
Go to www.facebook.com/SWConservationists.
Fishing: Carteret Community College Foundation will host its 10th annual Spanish Mackerel & Dolphin Fishing Tournament July 21-22 at the BoatHouse at Front Street Village in Beaufort. The family event guarantees a $1,000 payout. Proceeds benefit students and programs. Entry costs $135-$510. Go to www.carteretsmt.com.
Feral hogs: The Wildlife Commission, Bertie County Cooperative Extension and USDA Wildlife Services will conduct a feral swine trapping workshop for farmers and landowners 8-11 a.m. Aug. 3 in Windsor. The event is free, but registration is required by phone at 252-794-5317. Learn more at http://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Feral%20Swine%20Workshop.pdf.
