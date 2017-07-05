Area fishing report: Bluefish take the bait, bite surges on NC coast

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Gulf stream anglers are catching yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna and mahi. The shore fishing bite consists mainly of bluefish and sea mullet, but a few flounder and Spanish mackerel can’t be ruled out. Most bites are coming on cup bait and jigs. Inshore, a strong black drum and speckled trout bite has set in. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
The bite is still dominated by sea mullet supplemented by a few bluefish at the point. In addition, small amounts of croaker and pompano have been popping up on the surf in the evenings. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
The bite is still mostly Spanish mackerel, bluefish and a few sea mullet. Beyond the coast, boats are catching snapper, grouper, king mackerel and a few blackfin tuna. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite has slowed a bit but is still mostly sea mullet and bluefish biting on shrimp and plugs, respectively. Inshore fishing remains steady thanks to the speckled trout that have come out in force in the warm waters. There have also been a few drum in the sound. Boats that have ventured offshore and are returning with good catches of mahi-mahi, king mackerel and a few large wahoo farther out. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Reports of red drum have skyrocketed inshore alongside the seasonal flounder, trout and bluefish near the rocks and docks. Most fish are biting on shrimp and Gulp bait. On the surf, sea mullet and Spanish mackerel are being pulled in with shrimp and jigs, respectively. King mackerel are biting on wedgie rigs and large minnows. Yellowfin tuna are biting strong out in the gulf, along with wahoo and a few mahi-mahi. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers continue to haul in speckled trout and bluefish on shrimp. On the pier, bluefish and sea mullet continue to dominate, biting on jigs and shrimp. A few flounder have been caught on the surf, primarily on shrimp bait. Activity remains up-tempo offshore with good catches of sea bass, snapper and a few king mackerel coming in daily. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass fishing has been very strong in the mornings and evenings. Most bites are coming in 10 to 15 feet of water near ledges and points where the waters are cooler. The fish are still biting well on crank baits and Carolina rigs. The white bass are still schooling well in the mornings and evenings and are biting on jigs and spoons just outside of the creek mouths. Catfish activity has steadied, with bites reported on night crawlers and dip bait in about 20 feet of water. The crappie bite has steadied. The fish are hitting hard and often on minnows in 12 to 15 feet of water near the brush piles. Water level: 251.66, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
The crappie bite is still steady in 3 to 10 feet of water using minnows. The brim bite is still strong near the edges of the lake on crickets. The best time to fish for bass is in the morning and the evenings using jigs in about 13 feet of water. Water level: 217.04, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Fishing has rebounded in the last week, but the best fish have still been caught in the cooler areas of the lake. The large-mouth and white bass are biting on rigs and spoons on the top water, mostly in the mornings and evenings. The crappie and striper bite is still most consistent using minnows on brush piles in 10 to 15 feet of water, and the catfish have been biting on dip bait and night crawlers in 15 to 20 feet of water. Water level: 300.02, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie are biting in 12 to 15 feet of water, nibbling at minnows near the brush piles. The bass activity is still slow. The few that have been caught have come on Carolina rigs and crank baits in about 20 feet of water, mainly in the evening. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments