Wake Forest archer among 8 NC qualifiers for 3-D championships

An unfulfilled competitive urge launched Wake Forest resident LeAnna Chadwell into the sport of archery, and good timing has combined with excellent aim to put her on a global stage.
Chadwell and seven fellow North Carolina archers qualified to be part of a 20-person USA Archery team that, once finalized, will compete in the World Archery 3-D Championships scheduled for Sept. 19-24 in Robion, France.
“I’m pretty blown away by that,” said Chadwell, 47, an animal hospital manager who took up archery just a few years ago after giving up competitive horseback riding.
“I am a really, really competitive person, and I just really liked the idea of that undertone of using a weapon. It was just really appealing,” she said. “I was going to try archery or skeet shooting. I found an archery class before skeet, and I’ve never looked back.”
She shot high-tech compound bows for a year before switching to traditional bows about two years ago. She recently won a state championship in women’s traditional bow.
At the suggestion of fellow competitor John Winker, owner of First Flight Archery in Raleigh, Chadwell entered the U.S. trials for the World 3-D Championships. Eight N.C. archers made the inaugural U.S. team.
“I think it’s a little bit of coincidence and a little bit of the fact that I was relatively certain that the first year we hosted a team some of the better shooters wouldn’t sign up,” Winker said. “So I encouraged the people I knew to sign up.”
Chadwell, nicknamed “Flea,” was competing in Europe when she learned she had made the team by default.
“And I was talking to this man – from Transylvania, of all places – and he said, ‘If not you, then who?’ And that’s right,” she said. “I’m putting in the time and work.”
So Chadwell, a right-hander who is left-eye dominant and shoots her Bearpaw Mohawk recurve bow left-handed, will represent the U.S. in archery’s “instinctive” discipline.
“The best way to describe it is I don’t use any sort of techniques to aim,” she said. “I don’t have any sights or measurements. … Basically, I look at the target. You know how you look at something and your brain tells you how far it is? It’s a slow process to get your body to learn how to aim and hit the target.”
Winker, in men’s longbow, qualified for the team at the June 22-23 trials in Metropolis, Ill. Lesley Winker, married to John, qualified in women’s compound, along with Traci Taylor of Cary. Gaius Carter of Midland qualified in men’s compound with Dalton Richardson, who lives near Charlotte. D. Allen Hughes of Haw River qualified in men’s instinctive, and daughter Laura Hughes qualified in women’s longbow.
