The man who helped give NC deer hunters a plentiful herd

Most of us would hope to leave behind a lasting legacy. Frank Barick leaves behind about a million of them.
North Carolina’s population of approximately 1.25 million white-tailed deer can largely be traced back to the efforts of a remarkable man with a passion for wildlife. He rose to lead the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s then-named Division of Game from 1952 to 1974, and by the time Barick died at age 98 on Father’s Day, June 18, he had greatly expanded the state’s gamelands program and restored populations of deer and black bear.
If he’d gotten his way, he might have restored bobwhite quail, too. Darn those Cooper’s hawks.
But whitetails remain his most visible success – trophy mounts and venison for hunters, gorgeous subjects for photographers, fascination for nature lovers and business for automobile collision-repair shops. All built from a population estimated at just 10,000 in 1900.
“Some people love them. Some people might say he did his job too well,” said Dr. Brad Barick, the second of three children of Frank and Elizabeth Barick.
Brad Barick recalled that when he left the family farm by the N.C. State research farms after high school in 1963, “there was not a deer within a hundred miles.”
The population gradually grew from deer relocation efforts that began with the family living in a ranger cabin well up Mount Mitchell as Frank Barick spent three years as a commission project leader for big-game restoration after starting his career managing game lands in Pennsylvania.
Some deer were brought from Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and others were trapped in areas in North Carolina such as Johnston County that had abundant deer.
“He mentioned the biggest obstacle was opening the trap and securing the hind feet so they (Barick and his staff) were not going to get kicked because deer hooves are sharp,” Brad Barick said.
The family moved to Asheville and eventually to Raleigh as Frank Barick led the commission. After retiring in 1982, Hungary-born Frank Barick, a 1940 New York State College of Forestry graduate with a master’s degree in forest wildlife management, began selling trees from his Back Achers Christmas Tree Farm (www.back-achers.com) on Inwood Road in Raleigh.
Brad Barick, retired from a 30-year career in executive search, has been working to get the tree farm back into shape, and he and wife Rebecca moved from Wisconsin to Rocky Mount in 2014 to be near enough to care for his father, who had wished to remain on the farm and died there in his sleep.
With some irony, he said his father would sometimes find “beautiful trees ruined because the deer were rubbing antlers on them.”
But the elder Barick remained a steadfast lover of wildlife, and throughout his career he was involved in projects to build populations of bears, waterfowl and turkeys. And he established bear sanctuaries where bears were protected and eventually would expand into hunting areas.
“That was one of Frank’s primary focus areas, and it was very successful. We’ve got a wonderful bear population now,” said Hal Atkinson, who worked with Barick for many years and became director of the division of wildlife management.
Barick also pushed to develop the commission’s game lands, which in the early days were small areas dedicated to special hunts. Today, more than 2 million acres provide public access for recreational activities, including hunting.
“Most people have never heard of him, but he was instrumental in a lot of areas,” said Dick Hamilton, who was hired by Barick in 1970 and went on to become a commission research coordinator and later executive director.
As deer populations grew, Barick and his team developed hunting seasons and promoted the need for hunting to outdoors organizations.
These days, commission staff such as Jonathan Shaw, the state deer biologist, manage the herd, working to balance desires of 250,000 deer hunters and countless nature lovers for plentiful deer. The reality is that too many deer damage farms and urban property alike, so Shaw and others have presented a management plan that will be refined in the months ahead.
“Our goal is to manage the deer herd for our constituents,” Shaw said, “and our constituents are every citizen in the state. It’s a tough task.”
Barick built a deer herd for hunting, though he didn’t always partake. He once received a gift of venison but declined to eat it, Rebecca Barick said. He couldn’t eat one of his friends and would “feel like a cannibal” if he did, she said he told her.
He was much less fond of Cooper’s hawks, aerial predators that he felt strongly – make that STRONGLY – were responsible for the decline in the state’s quail population as much as or even more than the loss of habitat to new farming herbicides and deer chomping on the honeysuckle that provided quail cover.
“He could barely talk but talked about quail and Cooper’s hawks,” Rebecca Barick said. “He had a hard time getting the words out because he was on oxygen.”
But he got his point across over the decades, even publishing booklets in 1994, 1995 and 2005.
“He tried for many, many years to convince the Fish and Wildlife Service to release some of the protections of hawks and owls and predatory birds,” said Atkinson, who helped Barick become an excellent quail hunter. “He was never successful in getting them to understand the plight of the quail as he saw it, but he … was after them all the time.”
Cooper’s hawks, like all hawks and owls, remained protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
“He was an outstanding spokesman for (the theory of) predation,” said Hamilton, who also hunted quail with Barick. “He was convinced Cooper’s hawks were the cause of it. We really haven’t unraveled that mystery. He may have been right.”
And if that turns out to be the case, Barick’s legacy will grow some more.
Frank Barick memorial
The Celebration of Life for Frank Barick will be held at the Museum of History on Edenton Street In Raleigh on at 4:30 p.m. July 8. A reception will follow. RSVP to brad@pointpartners.biz.
Memorial contributions can be made to the N.C. Wildlife Federation at www.ncwf.org/support-ncwf or The Organization for Autism Research at www.researchautism.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/donate.
