Area fishing report: Black drum and Spanish hitting hard in warmer waters

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Gulf stream anglers are catching yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna and mahi. The shore fishing bite consists mainly of bluefish and sea mullet, but a few flounder and Spanish mackerel can’t be ruled out. Most bites are coming on cup bait and jigs. Inshore, a strong black drum and speckled trout bite has set in. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Anglers are reporting a strong pompano and sea mullet bite along the surf and around the pier. A few citation fish were caught this past week near the point. Also near the point, some nice sized bluefish and Spanish mackerel have been hauled in on spoons and casting jigs. In the sound, a few puppy drum speckled trout, and flounder have been pulled up in the evenings. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
The bite is still mostly Spanish mackerel, bluefish and a few sea mullet. Beyond the coast, boats are catching snapper, grouper, king mackerel and a few blackfin tuna. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite has picked up dramatically thanks to the Spanish mackerel and drum that have come in with the warm waters. Also biting near the shore are bluefish, sea mullet, red drum and a few flounder. Inshore fishing remains a steady flow of speckled trout and drum throughout the day, with the flounder biting hard in the evenings. Those headed out to greater depths have been returning with mahi, sea bass, albacore and a few grouper. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach
Reports of red drum have skyrocketed inshore alongside the seasonal flounder, trout and bluefish near the rocks and docks. Most fish are biting on shrimp and Gulp bait. On the surf, sea mullet and Spanish mackerel are being pulled in with shrimp and jigs, respectively. King mackerel are biting on wedgie rigs and large minnows. Yellowfin tuna are biting strong out in the gulf, along with wahoo and a few mahi-mahi. Contact: Tex’s Tackle 910-791-1763, www.texstackle.com.
Southport/Sunset Beach
Inshore anglers continue to haul in speckled trout and bluefish on shrimp. On the pier, a very strong Spanish mackerel bite has been the talk of the town. Several citation fish have been caught in the last week and the bite shows no signs of fading. Other activity includes sea mullet, bluefish, black drum and a few pompano. Boats headed further offshore can expect good catches of mahi and sea bass. Contact: Dutchman Creek Bait & Tackle 910-457-1221; www.yeahrightcharters.com; or www.oifishingcenter.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass fishing is still strong, but the bite has moved again. The fish are biting on the top water in the morning and are moving to 6-10 feet during the day. The fish are still biting well on crank baits and Carolina rigs, but have also taken a liking to Texas rigs and top-water baits in the morning. The white bass continue to school in the mornings and evenings and are biting on spoons just outside of the creek mouths. Catfish activity has steadied, with bites reported on night crawlers and dip bait in about 20 feet of water. The crappie bite has died down again, the heat has driven the fish down to the 20-30 foot range, where they are hesitantly biting minnows. Water level: 251.78, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
The crappie bite is still steady in 3 to 10 feet of water using minnows. The brim bite is still strong near the edges of the lake on crickets. The best time to fish for bass is in the morning and the evenings using jigs in about 13 feet of water. Water level: 216.46, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
The large-mouth and white bass are biting on jigs and spoons on the top water mostly in the mornings and evenings, and are moving to about 15 feet of water during the day. The crappie and striper bite is still consistent using minnows on brush piles in 15 to 20 feet of water, and the catfish have been biting on dip bait and night crawlers in 20 feet of water. Water level: 300.69, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
Shearon Harris Lake
Crappie are biting in 12 to 15 feet of water, nibbling at minnows near the brush piles. The bass activity is still slow. The few that have been caught have come on Carolina rigs and crank baits in about 20 feet of water, mainly in the evening. Contact: The Tackle Box 919-557-8255; www.wmi.org.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments